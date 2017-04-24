Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Speedy trio pacing Plum girls track team
Michael Love | Monday, April 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Michael Love | Tribune-Review
A trio of Plum athletes lead a deep girls hurdles group. From left are senior Carlee Domke, freshman Claire Gendron and sophomore Maddie Monick.

Plum senior Carlee Domke achieved a personal best of 47.57 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles as a freshman and earned a trip to the WPIAL championships.

She is hoping to return to WPIALs this season and also challenge the school record of 45.84 set by Heather Kosakowski in 1996.

Maddie Monick left an impression all over the WPIAL championships last year as a freshman, and she has positioned herself in the 100 hurdles and other events to make a return trip this spring.

Freshman Claire Gendron set a junior high record in the 100 hurdles last year (15.5) and already is making her mark in her first varsity season.

The trio have combined to form one of the top female hurdle groups in the entire WPIAL, and hurdles coach Tony Morinello likes what he sees as they continue to push each other to greater heights.

“Collectively, we're very deep in both (the 100 and 300 hurdles),” he said. “I am really happy with where we're at.”

Monick, who earned a season-best of 15.4 in the 100 hurdles in a dual meet with Oakland Catholic last week, was sixth in the event on the first release of the leaders list that will be used to determine who will compete in each event at the WPIAL championships next month.

“I feel pretty good with where I am at right now,” Monick said. “I know I can bring my times down. Last year was a great learning experience for me, and I am excited to keep improving.”

Domke, who will join senior sprinter Cara DeGrano at Chatham College next year, also added a season best (48.7) in the 300 hurdles against Oakland Catholic. She was 19th on the WPIAL 300 list, while Monick was 23rd.

Domke just missed qualifying for WPIALs in the 300 at last year's Central Qualifier. She was ninth, and only the top eight advanced.

“I was disappointed with that, so I used it as motivation coming into this year,” Domke said.

“Maddie and my times are pretty similar, and we really push each other. We both run the 4-by-100, so it's good competition and also a support system. It's a good thing. It's also great to see Claire doing so well.”

Domke said the 300 record is very much in her sights. Shin splints the past couple of seasons, she said, were frustrating in keeping her from challenging the record.

Both Domke and Monick had big performances at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet April 8 at West Mifflin. Domke was third in the 300 hurdles and 12th in the 100 dash, while Monick came in fourth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles.

Gendron last year unseated Monick as the junior high 100 hurdles record holder. The two were teammates when Gendron was in seventh grade and Monick was in eighth.

Two years later, they are reunited. Gendron said it's also nice to have someone with Domke's experience to turn to.

“They both have definitely helped me understand what my role is on the team,” said Gendron, who mixes her duties with the track team with her passion for competitive dance.

She also was a part of the school musical, and she said with her academic responsibilities, she is learning lessons in time management.

Gendron, who also runs the 1,600 relay with Monick in addition to both hurdles events, didn't run cross country in the fall. But practices and meets during the indoor season, she said, really helped her get in shape for the outdoor season.

The Plum girls 1,600, which also features veteran runners Aly Bryner and Shannon Barr, made the initial WPIAL-qualifying list in 19th (4:31).

Morinello said he's impressed with where Gendron is at this point in her young varsity career.

“It's a daunting task for anyone to come in and make a move on varsity as a freshman,” Morinello said.

“But she saw Ashley (Amato) run, and she has good role models in Carlee and Maddie and others to look up to and learn from. She is getting more comfortable and realizes what she can do and what her potential is.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

