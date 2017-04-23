High school notebook: Derry dominates javelin at Butler Invitational

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Derry made it a sweep in the javelin Friday at the 53rd Butler Invitational at Art Bernardi Stadium.

Athletes known for their exploits in other sports have learned how to throw the metal spear.

Zach Baum, a record-breaking swimmer for the Trojans, won the boys title with a throw of 168 feet, 3 inches. Kara McDonald, a talented soccer player, distanced second place by more than 10 feet with a mark of 137-6 to grab the girls title.

Two other local athletes also won championships.

Malia Anderson of Greensburg Salem won the 800-meter title and did so in style. She shattered the school record in 2 minutes, 17.06 seconds.

Latrobe's Sadie Wetzel cleared 5-1 to take the high jump, and Norwin's Nick Coleman crossed the finish line in 49.54 seconds to win the 400.

Runner-up finishes went to Franklin Regional's Kassidy Hubert (long jump), Greensburg Central's Moira O'Shea (1,600), Franklin Regional's Jake Shedd (triple jump), and the Greensburg Salem boys 3,200-meter relay of David Ammons, Cam Binda, Dylan Binda and Mark Brown.

Track records fall

An accomplished pole vaulter, Hempfield's Hayden Fox now has the school record in the javelin after an impressive heave of 206-1 on Saturday at the Shippensburg Invitational. The mark not only is a school record, but it also is tops in the state and ranks fourth in the nation this outdoor season. Fox is a Navy recruit.

• Norwin's boys 400 relay team has the potential to be one of the faster teams in the WPIAL, and the group staked claim to a spot in the record books. The team finished in 42.96 seconds last week to take down the old school record of 43.71 set in 1999. Relay members are Nick Coleman, Gianni Rizzo, Pedro Schmidt and Cayden Taylor.

• Franklin Regional saw three school records fall at the Butler Invitational. Mark Provenzo has the school record in the 1,600 after a time of 4:22.84, which put him in fourth place, and Matt Busche ran the 800 in 1:55.69 for third. The boys 3,200 relay took third in a school-record time of 7:59.80.

• Penn-Trafford's John Gay broke the school record in the 100 with a time of 10.93 seconds.

Ryan honored

The WPIAL recognizes multiple boys and girls as its top scholar-athletes and awards $1,000 scholarships. Hempfield softball standout Morgan Ryan was one of 20 recipents this year.

Ryan, who has 58 career pitching wins to go with two WPIAL titles and a PIAA championship, recently became Hempfield's all-time leader in home runs (13).

Another scholar-athlete from the area is Monessen's Justice Rice.

The recipients will be recognized at a luncheon May 15 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Green Tree.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.