Double-winners highlight Section 7-AA track meet
Michael Love | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 11:24 p.m.
Runners start the boys 3,200 relay at Freeport High School, during the Section 7-AA championships Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Several hundred students from 10 schools participated in the track and field event.
Freeport's Luke Kennedy clears the final hurdle in the boys 110 with a winning time of 16.0 seconds at the Section 7-AA championships Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Freeport.
Freeport's Sidney Shemanski hands off to her step sister Kim Mixon to carry the final leg of the girls 3,200 relay during the Section 7-AA individual championships Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Freeport.

Valley's Darius Johnson and Riverview's Adam Walker finished separated by one inch in the long jump at Wednesday's third annual Section 7-AA individual track and field championships at Freeport High School.

Johnson won the event with a leap of 21 feet, 1 inch, while Walker settled for silver at 21-0.

Johnson went on to best the field in the high jump after clearing 6-2.

Despite the close second in the long jump, Walker also was a double winner, as he claimed first in the triple jump (41-11½) and pole vault (13-6).

“When all the schools come together, you get a true feel for where you stand in the section,” said Walker, the No. 1 pole vaulter on the latest WPIAL Class AA qualifying lists. “I was able to PR in all three of my events. (Johnson) is just a great athlete. I loved the competition. It was a good day.”

All 10 teams from the section — Apollo-Ridge, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Leechburg, Riverview, Shady Side Academy, Springdale and Valley — were represented at Wednesday's meet.

Deer Lakes and Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic competed at the meet for the first time as the Lancers and Trojans were in a different sections last year and in 2015.

The teams gathered in one spot after several weeks of dual- and tri-meet competition. Freeport coach John Gaillot, also the meet manager, said the atmosphere again was competitive but friendly.

“I get goosebumps thinking about all the people who work hard to make this meet happen and the cooperation from all the coaches,” he said. “It's great to be able to celebrate the talented athletes in our section this way. Ten years from now, to be able to say you were a section champion, that means something.”

The section championship meet returned to Freeport and moved to Wednesday from its original Friday position. The past two years, it went up against the Mars Invitational.

Burrell standouts Nicole Scherer and Elizabeth Weimer opted to compete at Mars the past two years, but both said they were elated to be able to join the section competition.

Scherer, currently No. 1 on the WPIAL qualifying list for both the 100 and 200 dashes, sprinted to wins in both Wednesday.

She tallied 11.80 seconds in the 100 and achieved a personal best in the 200 (24.21).

“I am very excited to be where I am going into the final weeks before WPIALs,” Scherer said.

Weimer tossed the discus a winning 131-6 and also placed first in the shot put (38-6).

“It's really cool to see everyone at the same meet,” Weimer said. “This meet really gives everyone energy going into the rest of the meets, including WPIALs.”

This year's meet featured fully-automatic timing (FAT) for the first time. Gaillot said after working out a couple kinks — hand-held times were used for a couple of early running events — things went well with the new system.

Freeport's Luke Kennedy and Apollo-Ridge's Breanna Murray also were double winners in individual events.

Kennedy swept the boys hurdles, winning the 110 in 16.00 and the 300 in 42.27.

Murray won section titles in the 100 hurdles (16.92) and the triple jump (34-9¾).

The Riverview and Freeport boys led the way with four event wins apiece. Burrell and Valley had three, Deer Lakes finished with two, and Apollo-Ridge and Shady Side Academy had one each.

On the girls side, Burrell had seven wins, Shady Side Academy accumulated four wins, Freeport and Apollo-Ridge had three each, and North Catholic had one.

The pairings for the WPIAL Class AA team semifinals are expected to be released Thursday.

The Freeport boys and Burrell girls captured section championships. The Riverview boys and Freeport girls also clinched WPIAL playoff spots with second-place finishes.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

