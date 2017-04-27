Hempfield's Holmberg aiming to repeat MVP effort at WCCA meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield senior Gabby Holmberg isn't satisfied by being good in track and field; she wants to prove she's one of the best athletes in the state.

Holmberg put in extra work with jumping coach Nick Keefer on Thursday at Spartan Stadium, preparing for not only the 95th annual Westmoreland County Coaches' Association meet Saturday at Latrobe, but for the rest of the season.

The Duquesne recruit, who was named the meet's combined MVP last season, was doing various training drills on the stadium steps and in the pit, under Keefer's guidance.

Holmberg wants to improve on her performances at the WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA meets from 2016.

At the WCCC meet last year, Holmberg won the 200-meter dash, placed second in the triple jump and ran the anchor on the winning 400-meter relay team.

“It's very honorable to win the MVP at the county meet,” Holmberg said. “It was nice because my friends (Greensburg Salem's Julia Howard in field and Hempfield's Rianna Miedel in track) were also MVPs. I really haven't decided what I'm running at the WPIALs. I know I'll be concentrating on the 300 hurdles and triple jump for sure.”

She'll be busy again this weekend, competing in the triple jump, 300 hurdles, and the 400-meter and 1,600-meter relay teams.

As for this weekend and the next few meets, Holmberg said she's looking to set good qualifying times and jumps for the WPIAL meet.

“I just want to better myself every time I compete and push myself to be better,” Holmberg said.

Fox starting to soar

Hempfield senior Hayden Fox is starting to round into form again. The returning WPIAL pole vault champion was an MVP at the 2016 WCCA meet, winning the pole vault and javelin events.

Last week at Shippensburg University, the site of the PIAA track and field championships next month, Fox surpassed the 200-foot mark in javelin for the first time. He did it twice, throwing 206 feet, 8 inches and 206-1.

“I'd like to get over 220,” Fox said.

In the pole vault, Fox recently cleared 14-1 for the first time this season. Fox is starting to regain his form in the event, breaking out of a slump.

“It's coming around, and that's a good thing,” the Naval Academy recruit said.

Returning champs

There are six other returning county champs — Kiski Area senior Eric Kennedy (1,600), Latrobe junior Anna Ramsey (800), Greensburg Salem senior Riley Kwiatkowski (3,200), Hempfield junior Bailey Traczynski (100 hurdles), Hempfield senior Samantha Orie (shot put) and Hempfield junior Rachel Hutchinson (discus), the reigning WPIAL champion.

Who to watch

There are numerous athletes competing this weekend who have the top marks in their classifications.

In Class AA, the group includes Greensburg Central Catholic senior Moira O'Shea (1,600), Burrell senior Nicole Scherer (100, 200, 400), Burrell senior Elizabeth Weimer (shot put, discus) and Derry senior Kara McDonald (javelin). Scherer and Weimer were WPIAL champions in 2016.

In Class AAA, standouts include Greensburg Salem sophomore Malia Anderson (800), Hempfield junior Molly DeBone (high jump, pole vault), the Greensburg Salem boys 3,200-meter relay team, Norwin senior Nicholas Coleman (400), and the Norwin 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays teams.

Team tournament draw

The WPIAL announced the semifinal-round pairings for the Class AAA and Class AA team tournament, which begins Tuesday.

The Class AAA sites will be Norwin, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley and Baldwin.

The Class AA sites are South Side Beaver, Shenango, Freeport and Derry.

North Allegheny is the returning Class AAA boys champion and Hempfield is the girls' champion. The Hempfield teams will be at Baldwin, and Latrobe is at Seneca Valley.

Hempfield will face Baldwin, Uniontown, Gateway boys and Mt. Pleasant girls. Latrobe meets Seneca Valley boys, Butler girls, New Castle boys, Kiski Area and West Allegheny girls.

Norwin will host Franklin Regional, Canon-McMillan, Connellsville boys, West Mifflin boys and Trinity girls.

Coming to Derry are Washington boys, Riverview boys, Burrell girls, Brownsville girls and Keystone Oaks girls. Greensburg Central Catholic girls are at Shenango against South Park and Vincentian, while the Southmoreland teams are at Freeport against Quaker Valley and California girls.

Freeport is the returning AA boys champion while Beaver won the girls title.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.