Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Track

Penn Hills' Bailey sets sights on 800 title

Andrew John | Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:35 p.m.
Andrew Erickson | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills junior Isaiah Bailey won the boys 800 meters in 1 minute, 58.90 seconds at the TSTCA Outdoor Championships on Saturday, April 16, 2016, in West Mifflin. He also won the 1,600 meters in 4:25.37.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Senior Isaiah Bailey is off to a strong start for the Penn Hills track and field team and has his eyes on a WPIAL title.

Bailey finished second in the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 55.49 seconds at the Butler Invitational on April 21. Brookville Area's Ryan Thrush outran Bailey to capture the time in 1:50.89.

“He went out with the leader and led for the first 200 and stayed with him. The kid from Brookville is an unbelievable runner. He ran a 1:50 and Isaiah had the second fastest time,” coach Lee Zelkowitz said.

“Isaiah ran a really strong race, and he's ahead of where he was last year. He needed a race like that, so that's why we left him fresh for that race, too.”

Bailey was part of the Indians' 1,600-meter relay team that finished in second-place in 3:28.27. The Indians were edged by Seneca Valley (3:26.92).

“He seemed like he was behind from last year from where he was. What he did at Butler was very impressive because he ran faster at Butler this time of the year than last year,” Zelkowitz said.

Zelkowitz believes Bailey has taken his success to another level this season physically, as well as mentally.

“He already had good speed. But it's really coming into play this year,” the coach said. “I can see that he is so much faster, and he's more relaxed at running faster. He's not struggling with that at all.”

To win the WPIAL title in the 800, he will have stiff competition with Franklin Regional's Matt Busche and Penn-Trafford's Nick Wagner. Bailey's approach to the race might be the key for him to beat out the top competition.

“He's always been fearless when it comes to racing on the track. That might be one of his biggest assets. He's not afraid to go out and take the lead and push it,” Zelkowitz said.

“You get a lot of athletes where they are good but they are tentative. He will lay it on the line out there. He's not scared to do it.”

Earlier in the season, Bailey finished second at the Tri-State Track and Field Coaches Association Championships at West Mifflin in 2:00.22. Mt. Lebanon's Nate Everhardt finished first in 1:58.30. Bailey was part of the 1,600-meter relay team at the Tri-State meet that finished in first in 3:28.29.

Bailey and the rest of the Indians have the WPIAL team playoffs and the Baldwin Invitational remaining as they get their final chances to lower their seed times for the WPIAL individual championships at 18 at Baldwin.

Zelkowitz has been in favor of the new method of how an athlete qualifies for the WPIAL championships.

“I have been fighting for this to get changed for 10 years,” he said. “It's not a perfect situation yet, but it's going to get there. I was always in favor of qualifying during the season. You weren't getting the best athletes at the WPIAL championships. It's killing the guys less.”

Andrew John is freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.