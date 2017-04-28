Penn Hills' Bailey sets sights on 800 title

Senior Isaiah Bailey is off to a strong start for the Penn Hills track and field team and has his eyes on a WPIAL title.

Bailey finished second in the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 55.49 seconds at the Butler Invitational on April 21. Brookville Area's Ryan Thrush outran Bailey to capture the time in 1:50.89.

“He went out with the leader and led for the first 200 and stayed with him. The kid from Brookville is an unbelievable runner. He ran a 1:50 and Isaiah had the second fastest time,” coach Lee Zelkowitz said.

“Isaiah ran a really strong race, and he's ahead of where he was last year. He needed a race like that, so that's why we left him fresh for that race, too.”

Bailey was part of the Indians' 1,600-meter relay team that finished in second-place in 3:28.27. The Indians were edged by Seneca Valley (3:26.92).

“He seemed like he was behind from last year from where he was. What he did at Butler was very impressive because he ran faster at Butler this time of the year than last year,” Zelkowitz said.

Zelkowitz believes Bailey has taken his success to another level this season physically, as well as mentally.

“He already had good speed. But it's really coming into play this year,” the coach said. “I can see that he is so much faster, and he's more relaxed at running faster. He's not struggling with that at all.”

To win the WPIAL title in the 800, he will have stiff competition with Franklin Regional's Matt Busche and Penn-Trafford's Nick Wagner. Bailey's approach to the race might be the key for him to beat out the top competition.

“He's always been fearless when it comes to racing on the track. That might be one of his biggest assets. He's not afraid to go out and take the lead and push it,” Zelkowitz said.

“You get a lot of athletes where they are good but they are tentative. He will lay it on the line out there. He's not scared to do it.”

Earlier in the season, Bailey finished second at the Tri-State Track and Field Coaches Association Championships at West Mifflin in 2:00.22. Mt. Lebanon's Nate Everhardt finished first in 1:58.30. Bailey was part of the 1,600-meter relay team at the Tri-State meet that finished in first in 3:28.29.

Bailey and the rest of the Indians have the WPIAL team playoffs and the Baldwin Invitational remaining as they get their final chances to lower their seed times for the WPIAL individual championships at 18 at Baldwin.

Zelkowitz has been in favor of the new method of how an athlete qualifies for the WPIAL championships.

“I have been fighting for this to get changed for 10 years,” he said. “It's not a perfect situation yet, but it's going to get there. I was always in favor of qualifying during the season. You weren't getting the best athletes at the WPIAL championships. It's killing the guys less.”

