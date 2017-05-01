Quaker Valley's Skolnekovich sets sights on WPIAL titles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Zach Skolnekovich is getting into his stride on the Quaker Valley boys track team.

Skolnekovich, a senior, set a Quaker Valley record (4 minutes, 16.77 seconds) in winning the 1,600-meter run in the Butler Invitational meet April 21.

He came close to setting another (1:55.86) in a victory in the 800 in the Midwestern Athletic Conference Invitational April 26 at Mars.

Skolnekovich, a William & Mary recruit, will focus on the 1,600 and 3,200 in the WPIAL individual championships May 18. He was WPIAL and PIAA Class AA runner-up in the 3,200 last season, and won it in the in the Butler Invitational (9:18.02).

“Butler and MACs were great days for everybody that went,” he said. “All of us were very close to or bettered our personal records.

“For me, these invitationals are important because (they allow) me to see how fit I am going into championship season and what events I am running well in.”

The Quakers faced Shenango, South Park, Freedom and Brentwood in the WPIAL team semifinals May 2. The final will be May 8.

Freedom handed the Quakers their only Section 3-AA loss.

Sophomore Dom Lagnese earned a spot on the Quakers' all-time leaders' board in the discus final of the MAC invitational. Lagnese, who placed third, had a throw of 149 feet, the fourth best in school history, coach Jerry Veshio said.

The Quaker Valley girls team met Freeport, Southmoreland and California in the WPIAL semifinals.

The 3,200 relay of junior Audrey Durbin, freshman Annie Wicker, senior Bearett Tarris and junior Lucie Kubinski came in first in the MAC invitational (10:03.72). Junior Franzi Nace (37-03.50) claimed gold in the triple jump.

Hopewell dealt the Quakers their only section setback.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.