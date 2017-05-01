Norwin track and field teams take home top-3 finishes from WCCA meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If the Westmoreland County Coaches Association track and field meet was a preview of things to come, Norwin is in store for an impressive final stretch.

The Knights saw both its teams place high as the girls team finished in second place and the boys in third at the 95th annual event held at Latrobe.

“I really liked the team performance,” Norwin coach Brian Fleckenstein said. “We won a big section meet (last) Tuesday against Hempfield to make the team playoffs. I was wondering if there would be a letdown, but the kids stepped up on Saturday.”

The girls team finished with 79.50 points, behind only Hempfield's 103.50. The boys team finished with 66 points, behind Hempfield (108) and Franklin Regional (74).

The girls team was led by sophomore Jessica Kolesar. She came in first place in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 8 3⁄ 4 inches. She claimed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.76 seconds and third in the triple jump with a leap of 36-5 1⁄ 4 .

“She was the combined track and field MVP,” Fleckenstein said. “Last year was a learning year for her. Her confidence is growing.”

Kolesar also helped the 400 relay team finish in first place with a time of 50.05. Other members of the team include Rachel Milke, Emily Brozeski and Kayla Singer.

“The first time all four ran together was last week,” Fleckenstein said. “(Brozeski) is getting healthy. They looked really nice together.”

Brozeski is another sophomore hitting her stride. In addition to the relay gold, she finished second in the 100 hurdles (15.82) and fifth in the high jump (4-11).

The relay teams continued to be a source of points for the Knights. The 1,600 team of Emily Shaw, Julia Fasiczka, Courtney Smith and Laurel Noe ran a time of 4:16.84 to finish in third place. The 3,200 relay team of Shaw, Noe, Allison Plassio and Courtney Kosanovic ran a time of 10:05.51 to also finish in third place.

Milke finished in third place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.06. Anna Lany claimed sixth place in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.66.

Norwin's girls distance runners had a strong day at the WCCA event with Kelly Giles finishing with a time of 5:23.24 to claim third place and Kosanovic running a time of 12:22.63 to finish third in the 3,200.

Alexis Birkland was the top athlete in throwing events. She claimed fourth in the discus with a toss of 110-5.

“Our depth allows us to move people around,” Fleckenstein said. “We are only losing four seniors this year. They are gaining some confidence and hitting their stride. I didn't think the girls team looked so good on paper, but they have stepped up big time.”

On the boys side, Nick Coleman had another big showing in the 400 dash. The senior finished with a time of 49.96 to win gold, just beating out Latrobe's Zakharee Williams, who ran a time of 49.70.

“He has consistently been getting more confidence,” Fleckenstein said. “He has been working since the fall. He ran cross country and then worked all winter. His hard work is paying off.”

Coleman helped win the 400 relay with a time of 43.65. Other members of the team included his twin brother Josh, Gianni Rizzo and Pedro Schmidt.

The 1,600 relay team of Nick Coleman, Josh Coleman, Rizzo and Logan Huss claimed second with a time of 3:24.30.

“You can go in either one of two directions with the 4x400,” Fleckenstein said. “You can have either some sprinters or runners who do the 800. We luckily have a couple of good 400 runners, so that has been a strength.”

Schmidt continues to excel as the season draws to a close. The senior finished second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.87. After running a 15.88 in the 110 hurdles preliminaries, he hit a hurdle in the finals to finish ninth with a time of 16.71.

“When he steps on the track, he feels he has a shot to win,” Fleckenstein said. “He is bringing confidence to his races.”

Rizzo ran a 22.78 to finish in fifth in the 200.

The Knights showed their depth in the distance events. Matt O'Neill ran a 4:27.22 to finish in second in the 1,600 and a 10:23.98 in the 3,200 to finish fourth.

Norwin had a pair of other runners look good in the races — Jacob Tarosky finished fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:45.98, and Carson Shipley ran a 10:32.06 to finish fifth in the 3,200.

“We brought a lot of guys back in the distance events,” Fleckenstein said. “And we have a solid leader in (O'Neill). There isn't a magic formula to it. It comes down to working hard every day.”

In field events, Dylan Kantz finished fourth place in the high jump with a leap of 6-1. Matthew Federovich came in sixth in the long jump with a leap of 20-2.

Nick Vieceli had a throw of 130-2 to finish fourth in the discuss. Jake Smetak recorded a throw of 44-7 to finish sixth in the shot put.

Henry White's throw of 154-11 in the javelin put the senior in sixth place.

The depth shown by Norwin was a leading factor in both teams reaching the WPIAL team playoffs that were set to start Tuesday.

The Knights qualified for the playoffs and received a major boost in confidence last week after knocking off Hempfield — the boys team won 94-56 and the girls team won 87-63.

The win was particularly impressive for the girls team as the Spartans are five-time defending WPIAL Class AAA champions and have won 65 straight section meets.

“The nice thing about track is a lot of it is head-to-head,” Fleckenstein said. “In basketball, sometimes it comes down on who is making shots. In track, there isn't a lot of luck involved.”

The final stretch of the season is the hardest part of the season for the Knights. The stretch started with the WCCA finals Saturday, the WPIAL team semifinals May 2, the Baldwin Invitational on May 5, potentially the WPIAL team finals May 8 and the WPIAL individual finals May 18.

For the Norwin athletes, the focus during the final weeks is on what will help the greater good of the team.

“This is the toughest part of the year both physically and mentally,” Fleckenstein said. “It is also hard with the school year winding down. We feel if you focus on what you need to do for the team, the individual stuff will take care of itself. It goes hand in hand.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.