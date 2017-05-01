WCCA track event treats Penn-Trafford boys well

The Westmoreland County Coaches' Association Track and Field Championships has a knack for bringing out the best in athletes, and Penn-Trafford is no exception. A handful of Warriors turned in career performances at last weekend's county-wide meet at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium.

“We did some good things,” Penn-Trafford track and field coach Karen Skandera said.

On the boys side, the WCCA championships marked the 95th edition of the event. The Warriors boys finished in ninth place, with 29 points, out of the 15 schools in attendance. Rivals Hempfield (108), Franklin Regional (74), and Norwin (66) rounded out the top three.

Senior Nick Wagner, a Penn State track recruit, left his mark in his last trip to the WCCA's. Wagner's first-place finish of 1 minute, 54.64 seconds in the 800 meters set a WCCA meet record.

Wagner was the lone Warrior on the boys team to break a meet record. The rest of the Penn-Trafford place winners came away with personal-best performances.

One might look at last weekend's competition as a bit of a coming-out party for some Warriors. Junior Cam Elma has arrived since picking up the shot put as a freshman. Elma turned in a personal-best performance by throwing 52 feet, 1⁄ 2 -inch to finish second behind Hempfield's Alex Murray (53-9 3⁄ 4 ).

“He did well as a ninth grader, and he has matured and gotten stronger,” Skandera said. “We're hoping that he does well at (the WPIAL championships) this year.”

Junior high jumper Nick Stiffler jumped his way to a personal-best and second-place finish with a height of 6-3. Sophomore Jake Cardiff also turned in a personal-best performance of 42.02 in the 300-meter hurdles, good for fifth place overall.

“(Cardiff) is a really hard-working kid,” Skandera said. “He really works to get over those hurdles, and you try and keep the young ones positive and tell them that their time will come, just keep working at it.”

It wasn't all good news for the Warriors. Junior speedster Johnny Gay injured his hamstring during the 100 preliminaries. He was pulled immediately from the competition, which left a gaping hole for the Warriors in the 200 and 400 relay.

“That put a damper on things,” Skandera said. “We pulled him right away because he's really got 18 days (until the WPIAL championships) if he needs it (to heal). I think his time (in the 100) is good enough to stand. We were hoping for a F.A.T. time to get into (the WPIAL championships) as opposed to a hand time.”

Because Gay has yet to be timed by F.A.T., or Fully Automated Timing, his top hand-held time of 10.93 in the 100 translates to 11.24 in F.A.T. Skandera said Gay's time still ranks in the top 10, and she is optimistic it will stand so Gay can concentrate on healing. The top 24 times in WPIAL Class 3A get a postseason invite to Baldwin.

The Penn-Trafford girls' last-place finish was in large part due to injuries and calendar conflicts. Hempfield (103.5) Norwin (79.5) and Latrobe (77) rounded out the top three in the 38th installment of the girls event.

The Warriors filled every spot in the field events but were missing some of its top track talent — in particular junior two-time state qualifier Mackenzie Aunkst. The lack of numbers tested the Warriors depth but also provided opportunities for athletes who otherwise would not be competing.

“We tell them to use it as an experience and to see what it's like to compete in a big county meet,” Skandera said. “One of those things about track, it comes down to either a stopwatch or a tape measure and, nowadays, availability.”

Skandera had one athlete place at the end of the day in sophomore javelin thrower Reaghan Panza. Panza stretched the tape measure out to 113-8 in the javelin to capture third place. Junior Megan Wittman made it to the finals heat in the 100 but fell short of placing in the top six.

“If we had our best girls and our top guys, I think we would have placed a lot higher,” Skandera said.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.