Brentwood boys track advances to playoffs

The Brentwood boys track and field team is playoff-bound.

It's been 10 years in the making.

The Spartans finished second in section action this season with a 7-1 record, qualifying for the WPIAL team playoffs for the first time since 2007.

“We have a great group, and we aren't done,” coach Mike Cramer said. “It's hard to maintain focus this time of the year, with the end of school and nicer weather, but we have some dedicated kids who have set themselves some lofty goals. I hope we can help them get there.

“It's been one of most rewarding years, not just because the boys made the playoffs, but the parent involvement has been great. The parents have been very positive and very helpful with everything that has come up this year.”

The Spartans have been led by senior speedster Dorian Bowie, who has posted a 51.4 in the 400-meter event.

Bowie has been complemented by solid group of sprint specialists in juniors John Gomez and Evan Vickless, in the 200; sophomore Nick Czerwien, in the 200; and freshman A.J. McPherson, in the 100.

“Our sprinters have been very strong this year,” Cramer said. “A.J. has been strong in the 100 and the triple jump. I hope he peaks in the next (few) weeks.

“And the 400 relayers are close; they should be under 45 seconds with some (additional) handoff work. We are also looking at some 1,600 relay combinations in order to get some boys to the finals.”

Two of the Spartans' linchpins in the field events are sophomore Drew Wilson and senior Giovanni Segura.

“Drew has been a pleasant surprise in the long jump and triple jump, and running various legs on the 3,200 and 1,600 relays,” Cramer said. “He has jumped 39-plus in the triple jump.”

Segura has thrown 133-plus in the discus event, and 46-plus in the shot put.

“We have some new javelin throwers we are excited about,” Cramer said. “Mike Folino, Mike Trent and Kevin Brown have all PR'd over the last few weeks. They have all thrown in the 130 to 145 range, which is not too bad for their first year (of competition).”

Along with McPherson, two other top freshman prospects in the boys' program are hurdling specialist John Milcic and middle-distance runner Eddie Gomez.

“John and Eddie have a tone of potential,” Cramer said. “John has been very impressive in the high hurdles, as has Eddie in the 800 and 1,600. Expect to hear a lot from them in the next few years.”

Other competitors for the Spartans this season include seniors Enock Ebo, Ricky Gralish, Jordan Jackson-Karafa, Josh Moon and Matt Rohe; juniors Michael Casey, Hunter Consolmagno, Grant Davis and Matt Madden; sophomores Ramesh Bista, Josh Gildea, Gavin McKain and Logan Staude; plus freshmen Luke Bauer, Peter Carozza, Shashak Gurung, Aiden Hoffman, Dylan Kenny and Ethan Wright.

Mike Henninger, Ian Shortt, Gary Cramer and Kristin Papariello are assistant coaches.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.