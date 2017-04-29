Records fall at Westmoreland County Coaches' Association meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Burrell senior Nicole Scherer's Saturday didn't start well.

She false started for the first time in the 100-meter preliminaries at the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association Track and Field Championships at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium.

Scherer, one of the top sprinters in the state, didn't agree with the official's decision, but she didn't let it linger.

She came back strong by winning the 200- and 400-meter runs, earned MVP honors on the track and helped the Burrell girls win the Class AA title.

The Hempfield boys and girls teams were the overall winners.

Scherer set a stadium and meet record in winning the 200 in a time of 24.42 seconds.

“I've never false started in my life,” Scherer said. “While I didn't think I did, I moved on.

“This was my first time at the meet, and I was eager to compete against the tough competition from bigger schools.”

Scherer wasn't the only athlete or relay team to set records at the meet, which was delayed by an hour and a half because of a thunderstorm.

Penn-Trafford's Nick Wagner broke his meet mark in the 800, and Latrobe's boys and girls 1,600 relay teams set stadium and meet records.

There were four other athletes to win two individual gold medals. Hempfield junior Eudel Moreta (100 and 200), Hempfield senior Alex Murray (shot put and discus), Valley senior Darius Johnson (high jump and long jump) and Hempfield senior Gabby Holmberg (300 hurdles and triple jump).

Moreta was the combined MVP winner. He also placed third in the 400 and fifth in the long jump. A poor start in the 200 forced him to come from behind.

“My start wasn't good, and when I rounded the bend I started pumping my arms as hard as I could,” said Moreta, who out-kicked Kiski Prep's Terrence Kimble and Franklin Regional's Tyrese Kohlman the final 20 meters. “I know I had to work on my starts.”

Holmberg, who also ran on two relay teams, said she was pleased with her overall performance, especially in the 300 hurdles.

Murray said he was happy to win his events and said he thinks he is getting comfortable in the shot put. A lingering back injury is affecting his throws in the discus.

“I've been struggling with injuries,” Murray said. “Hopefully I can overcome them the next month.”

Murray and Johnson shared MVP honors in the field.

Derry Area junior Shawn Broadway was the track MVP for winning the 300 hurdles and placing second in the 110 hurdles.

He also was on a few relay teams, helping Derry capture the Class AA title.

Norwin sophomore Jessica Kolesar was the girls combined MVP, and Hempfield junior Molly DeBone was the field MVP.

Johnson had a career day. He topped his high jump mark by 3 inches by clearing 6-foot-6.

“It felt like I was flying,” Johnson said. “I never thought I'd clear 6-6. In the long jump, I didn't think and made the finals. When the rain came, I went to the bus and changed my clothes. I had to change back when I heard my name called.”

He hit his winning jump on his second attempt in the finals.

“When I hit the board it felt so good, like a trampoline” Johnson said. “Again, I felt like I was flying. It's great that I won two events.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@triweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.