Valley jumper Johnson soaring toward WPIALs

In two performances last week — the Section 7-AA individual meet April 26 and the Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet Saturday — Valley junior jumper Darius Johnson set the tone for the rest of his season and served notice to the rest of the WPIAL.

He captured the high jump and long jump at both events and established career bests along the way.

“I just try to keep pushing myself, and I tell myself that I can be the best,” said Johnson, who competed at WPIALs and states last year.

Johnson set a career-best of 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump at the WCCA meet at Latrobe.

Penn-Trafford junior Nicholas Stiffler already had established a 6-3, one inch higher than Johnson's previous best of 6-2.

“I give (Stiffler) props,” Johnson said. “He's really good, and I like competition.”

Johnson said he used Stiffler's mark as motivation.

“When I hit 6-6, I looked up in the crowd and saw and heard everyone cheering,” he said. “I was shocked myself. I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to do it. When I went over the bar, I felt my leg hit it. I thought I knocked the bar down. But then I heard the crowd screaming.”

The 6-6 in the high jump ties him for the top spot on the performance list that will be used to determine the participants at the WPIAL championships May 17 at Baldwin.

“I was so happy for him because he finally did it,” Valley coach George Webb said. “He had been reaching that in practice on his own. He realizes the little things he needs to do to be successful.”

Johnson added a first in the long jump with a top leap of 20-9½. But he earned his personal best in the long jump in a close competition against Riverview junior Adam Walker at the section meet.

Johnson bested Walker by one inch. He won it with a 21-1, and that distance put him in the top eight on the WPIAL performance list.

“At first, I didn't know what I jumped because I ran away to do the high jump,” said Johnson, also a football standout who is garnering interest from a number of schools in Division I. “I came back, and they told me I was in first place. It was a great feeling.”

Johnson, who often watches YouTube videos of the top high and long jumpers in the world for extra motivation and training techniques, hopes he can rise higher at WPIALs this season and make another trip to states.

He tied for ninth in the high jump at WPIALs last year with a 5-10.

With three seniors, including older brother D'Aundre, he helped the 400 relay place third at WPIALs (44.01) and 15th at states (44.00).

Johnson said D'Aundre, a freshman on the football and track and field teams at Westminster, was a big influence in him wanting to start his own jumping journey.

“My brother always has had great goals to make something of himself in sports and elsewhere,” he said. “Seeing him jump for the track team and do well, it made me want to join the team. I figured out what I can do, and it's been a blessing.

“Throughout my life, I've been told I can jump and had the strength in my legs. Everybody said I should be doing a lot of crazy (jumping) stuff in football and basketball. I was encouraged to bring that to the track team and do the jumps.”

Johnson also is getting more involved in the triple jump but admits he's not very good yet.

“I just started it,” he said. “It's a process. It takes practice.”

Webb said he believes Johnson can reach 45 feet when he becomes more established in the event.

“Darius is a natural jumper,” Webb said. “Getting the steps in the triple is different from the steps in the long. Once he gets that down, he will be a three-jump guy.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Move_Trib.