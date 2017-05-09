Burrell girls claim WPIAL track title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Freeport, Beaver and South Park girls track and field programs had been where Burrell's team wanted to go.

The Yellowjackets captured back-to-back WPIAL Class AA titles in 2011-12.

The Eagles won the crown in 2009 and '10, and the Bobcats entered the 2017 season as the two-time defending Class AA champ.

But the Bucs, the Section 7-AA champions, had never experienced what it was like to hoist the first-place trophy.

That is, until Monday night.

Led by seven individual victories and a win in the 400 relay, Burrell topped Freeport, Beaver and South Park to capture the WPIAL Class AA crown.

“It is a tremendous feeling,” Burrell coach Steve White said. “I am so happy for all the girls, but especially the seniors. Our senior girls bought in from the start, and they've been such a big part of what we put together the past several years. They have been such great leaders, and we had some nice depth come in this year with our younger girls. It's been outstanding.”

Burrell's victory also was aided by several second- and third-place finishes.

“We told them from the first day of the season that seconds and thirds add up,” White said. “They benefited us all throughout the season, and it was the same thing (Monday).”

Burrell clinched the team title before the final event — the 1,600 relay — was contested. South Park won that race, but the Bucs scored a 79-71 head-to-head win.

Burrell added wins over Beaver, 78-72, and Freeport, 96-54.

The Bucs experienced the WPIAL team finals last year, but the squad had a different mindset this year, according to Courtney Hughes, a hurdler and jumper.

“We've been pushing to win it all right from the start,” she said.

“Last year, it was, ‘Yay, we got here.' This year, we knew we could win it all. It was such a team effort.”

Hughes scored a personal best in winning the long jump. Nikki Scherer dominated the sprints and helped the 400 relay — with Hughes, Taylor Johnson and Alaina York — to a victory.

Lizzy Weimer added wins in the shot put and discus, while Faith Remich won the 1,600.

Freeport placed fourth in the standings.

The Yellowjackets had Sidney Shemanski capture the 800 run and also team up with Sarah Lipniskis, Lexi Dell and Kim Mixon to win the 3,200 relay.

“Our team strived to never give up,” Freeport senior Kim Mixon said. “I am really proud of everyone, because we weren't even supposed to even make it to the (WPIAL) semifinals out of our section. We all really came a long way this year.”

The Freeport boys came in seeking a second straight team title and sixth in school history.

But Riverside swept the Yellowjackets, as well as Shenango and Derry, to claim the WPIAL title, the fourth in program history (2007, '08 and '11).

The Panthers got by Derry, 85-65; Shenango, 90-60; and Freeport, 92-58.

Freeport also suffered a tough 82-68 loss to Derry, but it defeated Shenango, 77-72.

Shenango, in turn, topped Derry, 82-68.

Riverview and Freeport each led the quartet with five wins apiece.

Robert Reichenbaugh had three victories to lead the Yellowjackets — individually with the 400 and 800 and collectively with Alec Parker, Johnathan Asay and Kevin Lynch on the 3,200 relay.

Monday's meets not only were for team championships, they also were an opportunity for individuals and relays to break into the top 24 on the WPIAL Class AA performance list or improve on an already existing time or distance.

The WPIAL individual championships are May 18 at Baldwin High School.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.