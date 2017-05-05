Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills track and field athletes aim for WPIAL berths

Jasper Wilson | Friday, May 5, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Neither the boys nor girls track and field teams at North Hills advanced into the playoffs this spring, but that doesn't mean they individual talent.

A WPIAL format change has done away with qualifying meets for the district championships. Instead, 24-place event rankings updated weekly determine fields for the finals, held May 18 at Baldwin. At publication time, five girls and six boys from North Hills occupied spots within the top 24 of their respective events.

No Indians relay teams were projected to make the cut.

Both who represented North Hills at the 2016 PIAA meet, senior Ava Pietrzyk and junior Amberly Valeriano, returned this year. Emma Bagnato, who reached that stage as a sophomore before a lingering ankle injury a year ago kept her from a second trip, also is back.

Pietrzyk, a senior committed to Duquesne, has qualifying spots in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters, but coach Doug Sundo said she likely will drop the shorter two distances in favor of the 3,200, which is her strength. She ranks sixth among Class AAA girls in that race with a time of 11 minutes, 20 seconds.

Bagnato, her classmate, projects to qualify in the 200 and 400 at 11th and 18th places, respectively.

Despite a right-ankle sprain suffered during preseason, Valeriano has emerged as a medal candidate at WPIALs in the 100 hurdles, where she ranks fifth with a time of 15.05 seconds, and the long jump, where she is tops in the WPIAL with a distance of 18 feet, 5 inches.

A number of teammates who haven't gone to states before appear poised to join the trio in extending their seasons.

Freshman Elaina Longjohn seems most likely to reach the WPIAL meet for a first time. Longjohn, who also owns a top-24 spot in the long jump, ranked third amongs Class AAA girls triple jumpers with a distance of 37-6.

Senior Luke Franc is perhaps the clearest candidate on the boys side to advance.

He is projected to make the WPIAL finals thanks to his season-high jump of 12-3 in the pole vault. Less than a month ago, that spot appeared in doubt.

Competing at an invitational at Butler in late April, Franc attempted to clear the bar at 12-7 after changing to a heavier, stronger pole.

Instead, he stalled out for a few seconds, meaning his body was perpendicular to the ground. The pole hit him as he fell, causing him to fall into the left standard that held the bar in place before his side struck the mat and then the ground.

Though he was taken to a hospital in the aftermath, he left diagnosed with a only hip pointer.

Landings still hurt a week later at the Mars Invitational, but he still won the competition with a season-high vault. He began to feel normal by the middle of the following week, saying he was doing better than he had prior to Butler.

While Franc never has made it to the WPIAL finals before, he said he's not putting any pressure on himself to make it in his last opportunity.

“I'm just kind of just going at it and having fun,” Franc said. “And if I don't do it, I don't do it.”

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.

