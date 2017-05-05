Latrobe freshman Wetzel claims gold at Baldwin Invite

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a freshman, Sadie Wetzel wasn't sure what awaited her at Baldwin Stadium.

But now, after winning the Baldwin Invitational in her first visit, the Latrobe high jumper can't wait to come back in two weeks. Wetzel matched her personal best with a jump of 5 feet, 3 inches Friday afternoon, making her a serious contender for WPIAL gold.

The WPIAL individual championship is May 18 at Baldwin.

“It's nice to get a feel for it before then,” Wetzel said, “instead of going somewhere new.”

Freshmen swept the high jump events. Mt. Lebanon's Mason Ventrone won the boys.

Wetzel finished ahead of Greensburg Central Catholic's Mikayla Bisignani, who cleared 5-1. Wetzel and Bisignani failed on their first three attempts at 5-3, but Wetzel cleared the bar only on the fourth for the tiebreaker.

The invitational field included Hempfield jumpers Molly DeBone and Jenna Uncapher, Norwin's Emily Brozeski and Highlands' Nia Thomas, fellow contenders for the WPIAL Class AAA gold.

In the next two weeks, Wetzel will focus on perfecting her running approach.

“I need to work on my speed coming up to the box,” she said. “I always slow down once it gets higher.”

Wetzel started high jump in seventh grade and tied the Latrobe middle school record with a 5-foot jump last season. Now, she wants to jump 5-5 in the WPIAL championship to match the high school record.

“But obviously,” she said, “5-6 would be great.”

Geist wins two

National-caliber Knoch thrower Jordan Geist had a rather routine afternoon. He broke his own meet records in the discus and shot put but didn't set any personal records.

And that's fine with him.

“We don't want to peak this early,” said Geist, who feared he peaked two weeks too soon last season. “Once we get into nationals (in June), that's when we want to start jumping up, making big jumps in both shot put and discus.”

Geist reached 74-9 in the shot put and 198-6 in the discus Friday. He came close to breaking his discus personal record of 201-10, but a throw Friday landed about 5 feet out of bounds.

“Obviously, I want to PR every day,” Geist said, “even though it's not the best for the long run.”

Along with the New Balance Nationals in June, he also will try to qualify for two national teams that month, he said. That's why a personal best in the shot put would have caused him mixed emotions Friday.

“I'd definitely be happy,” he said, “but I'd have to try to stop it as soon as I could, because we don't want to keep peaking this early. Even states might be a little too early.”

Hempfield trio

Hempfield celebrated three champions. Hayden Fox won the boys pole vault (14-3), Gabby Holmberg won the girls triple jump (37-1) and Samantha Orie claimed the girls shot put (41-5 1⁄ 2 ). Holmberg also was third in the 300 hurdles (46.81).

DeBone finished second in the pole vault after clearing 11-3. Alex Murray finished third in the shot put (56-7).

Rainy day

The invitational started with ideal weather but quickly turned waterlogged as rain fell throughout the evening. The meet was delayed once after a rumble of thunder.

The javelin event was not held.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.