Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Track

Latrobe freshman Wetzel claims gold at Baldwin Invite
Chris Harlan | Friday, May 5, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Jenna Uncapher clears the bar in the high jump competition at the Baldwin Invitational Friday, May 5, 2017, in Baldwin.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Mani Snyder clears the bar in the pole vault competition at the Baldwin Invitational Friday, May 5, 2017, in Baldwin.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Rachel Milke competes in the 300 meter hurdles at the Baldwin Invitational Friday, May 5, 2017, in Baldwin.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's McKenna Orie competes in the shot put at the Baldwin Invitational Friday, May 5, 2017, in Baldwin.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Knoch's Jordan Geist competes in the shot put at the Baldwin Invitational Friday, May 5, 2017, in Baldwin.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Jono Pelusi clears the bar in the pole vault competition at the Baldwin Invitational Friday, May 5, 2017, in Baldwin.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Samantha Orie competes in the shot put at the Baldwin Invitational Friday, May 5, 2017, in Baldwin.

Updated less than a minute ago

As a freshman, Sadie Wetzel wasn't sure what awaited her at Baldwin Stadium.

But now, after winning the Baldwin Invitational in her first visit, the Latrobe high jumper can't wait to come back in two weeks. Wetzel matched her personal best with a jump of 5 feet, 3 inches Friday afternoon, making her a serious contender for WPIAL gold.

The WPIAL individual championship is May 18 at Baldwin.

“It's nice to get a feel for it before then,” Wetzel said, “instead of going somewhere new.”

Freshmen swept the high jump events. Mt. Lebanon's Mason Ventrone won the boys.

Wetzel finished ahead of Greensburg Central Catholic's Mikayla Bisignani, who cleared 5-1. Wetzel and Bisignani failed on their first three attempts at 5-3, but Wetzel cleared the bar only on the fourth for the tiebreaker.

The invitational field included Hempfield jumpers Molly DeBone and Jenna Uncapher, Norwin's Emily Brozeski and Highlands' Nia Thomas, fellow contenders for the WPIAL Class AAA gold.

In the next two weeks, Wetzel will focus on perfecting her running approach.

“I need to work on my speed coming up to the box,” she said. “I always slow down once it gets higher.”

Wetzel started high jump in seventh grade and tied the Latrobe middle school record with a 5-foot jump last season. Now, she wants to jump 5-5 in the WPIAL championship to match the high school record.

“But obviously,” she said, “5-6 would be great.”

Geist wins two

National-caliber Knoch thrower Jordan Geist had a rather routine afternoon. He broke his own meet records in the discus and shot put but didn't set any personal records.

And that's fine with him.

“We don't want to peak this early,” said Geist, who feared he peaked two weeks too soon last season. “Once we get into nationals (in June), that's when we want to start jumping up, making big jumps in both shot put and discus.”

Geist reached 74-9 in the shot put and 198-6 in the discus Friday. He came close to breaking his discus personal record of 201-10, but a throw Friday landed about 5 feet out of bounds.

“Obviously, I want to PR every day,” Geist said, “even though it's not the best for the long run.”

Along with the New Balance Nationals in June, he also will try to qualify for two national teams that month, he said. That's why a personal best in the shot put would have caused him mixed emotions Friday.

“I'd definitely be happy,” he said, “but I'd have to try to stop it as soon as I could, because we don't want to keep peaking this early. Even states might be a little too early.”

Hempfield trio

Hempfield celebrated three champions. Hayden Fox won the boys pole vault (14-3), Gabby Holmberg won the girls triple jump (37-1) and Samantha Orie claimed the girls shot put (41-5 12). Holmberg also was third in the 300 hurdles (46.81).

DeBone finished second in the pole vault after clearing 11-3. Alex Murray finished third in the shot put (56-7).

Rainy day

The invitational started with ideal weather but quickly turned waterlogged as rain fell throughout the evening. The meet was delayed once after a rumble of thunder.

The javelin event was not held.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.