Building a WPIAL team track contender takes more than athletes

The WPIAL will crown dozens of individual track and field champions in two weeks when the fastest runners, strongest throwers and best jumpers flock to Baldwin.

But at a limited number of schools, track isn't primarily an individual sport.

Consider, when the WPIAL holds its team championships Monday at Baldwin, the Hempfield girls will be competing for the ninth year in a row. The Spartans will try for a sixth consecutive Class AAA team title with a team-first mindset.

“When I'm running, I'm always trying to get a personal best,” said Hempfield senior Gabby Holmberg, a Duquesne recruit and standout in multiple events. “But in the back of your mind, you're always running for your team. You have to keep that in mind.”

Elsewhere, the Freeport girls have reached the Class AA final eight years in a row. The North Allegheny boys will make their seventh consecutive appearance.

The team championship often is overshadowed each spring by the individual meet, but not in the eyes of everybody.

“I personally think the team event is one of the greatest events a kid can be in, I really do,” said NA coach John Neff, whose boys team has won four consecutive Class AAA titles.

“We talk about that on the first day of the season every year,” he said. “Our No. 1 goal is to win that team event. Our second goal is to get as many of you to states as we can, but we make that WPIAL team event a priority. I talk about that with the kids, but more importantly, they buy into that. They are really into the team aspect.”

Only four boys and four girls teams from each classification participate in the four-way meet that requires a well-rounded lineup to compete in all 18 events.

This year's qualifiers are Baldwin, Norwin, North Allegheny and Seneca Valley in Class AAA boys, Derry, Freeport, Riverside and Shenango in Class AA boys, Butler, Hempfield, North Allegheny and Norwin in Class AAA girls, and Beaver, Burrell, Freeport and South Park in Class AA girls.

Three schools — Freeport, North Allegheny and Norwin — qualified boys and girls teams. This is the third year in a row Freeport qualified both.

“After the team finals, that's when the individual part of the sport begins,” said Freeport coach John Gaillot, the team's head coach for five years and an assistant for 20 before that. “It's been that way for years and years. That's Freeport track. That's our mentality. If we concentrate on the team and what's best for the team, it's going to make us even better at individual events.”

Winning a team title also requires a little strategy, especially for coaches who have versatile athletes like Holmberg, NA's Ayden Owens and others. Competitors are limited to four events, otherwise some standout athletes could win five or six.

Holmberg ranks among the WPIAL leaders in the 100, 200 and 400 meters, the 100 hurdles and the triple jump. Owens ranks first in the 200 meters, the 110 and 300 hurdles and the long jump. Both run relays, highlighting the strategic choices coaches must make.

“Every meet I'm running something different,” Holmberg said. “Our coaches are always looking at who's from where and what their times are. Everyone's switching events according to what team we're going against, so we can utilize everyone best.”

Those matchups are easier to identify in regular-season dual meets, but become more complex in four-team playoff events.

“Every team matches up differently with strengths,” Gaillot said. “Playoffs are difficult because you're afraid you'll make a move for one team that's going to hurt you with another.”

Building a championship-caliber track team isn't quick. First, you have to have the athletes. For schools like North Allegheny and Hempfield, two of the largest enrollments in the WPIAL, there are more to choose from. NA has 240 athletes. But the most successful teams develop stability and depth.

“We try not to just look at this year but look at next year too,” Neff said. “We make sure we have kids in that second or third role in every event this year and next year. … It's all about being a deep team.”

The list of recent WPIAL champions isn't all that deep. Ten schools have won multiple titles since 2000, led by North Allegheny with 11, Freeport 7, Hempfield 7, Quaker Valley 6, Butler 5, Beaver 4 and Norwin 4.

North Allegheny, Norwin, Butler and Hempfield combined have won every Class AAA girls title since 1993.

“Since we've been there before, the kids know what it's like,” Neff said. “They know what it's like for the meet to be close and you're cheering for the four-by-four (relay), you're around the pole vault or you're at the high jump or shot. They know what that's like to come together as a team and they know it's special.

“They tell the younger kids about that and it just perpetuates.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.