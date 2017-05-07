Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Track

Shaler thrower Henning hoping to move up school's list

Josh Rizzo | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Christian Henning doesn't envision throwing his goal before settling into his foot placements and starting his shot put motion. The Shaler senior instead pictures the throw gliding a few feet further.

“It's definitely mental,” Henning said. “Every time I go up, I go up and mark where I want my foot and get my placements. I'm thinking I want 45 (feet). I'm thinking in my head throw 47. I tell myself to throw higher so I can throw 45. If I'm thinking I'm trying to go further, it will help me out. It's been working for me.”

A picture-perfect throw for Henning would be a 45 footer. That distance would be the fifth-best mark in school history. Jay Colin set the school mark with a toss of 57 feet, 2 12 inches in 1975.

Henning's personal best is a 40-1¼ toss from last month in Butler. He was still on the outside of the top 24 distances to qualify for the WPIAL Class AAA meet entering the last chance meet Tuesday.

Results from that meet were unavailable for this edition. Shaler has one WPIAL qualifier for certain: senior Mike Bagwell. Bagwell recently broke his own school record in the triple jump with a leap of 44-6 12.

Henning can crack the school's top 10 list if he throws at least a 41-10.

Not a bad progression for an athlete who took three years off from track. Henning, who also plays lacrosse, dedicated more time to track this season after taking up rugby last spring.

Shaler track coach Jim Ryan said Henning was throwing 35 feet at the start of the season.

“He's always willing to work and always up for a challenge,” Ryan said.

Making sure his body is moving the right way was the biggest hurdle. Henning had a lot of catching up to do with his throwing motion.

“The biggest challenge is figuring out all the technique for it,” Henning said. “There is an exact way to do it. You don't want to arch too high or too low. You have to get the exact technique to get the throw you want.”

Ryan also is pleased with the progress of discus thrower Nate Heyward. Much like with Henning, he's hoping the entire group will be picturing big things moving forward.

“I try to get them to see the big picture,” Ryan said. “When someone makes a 3-foot gain per year, we can project where they are going to be as a junior or senior.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.