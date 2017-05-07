Shaler thrower Henning hoping to move up school's list

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Christian Henning doesn't envision throwing his goal before settling into his foot placements and starting his shot put motion. The Shaler senior instead pictures the throw gliding a few feet further.

“It's definitely mental,” Henning said. “Every time I go up, I go up and mark where I want my foot and get my placements. I'm thinking I want 45 (feet). I'm thinking in my head throw 47. I tell myself to throw higher so I can throw 45. If I'm thinking I'm trying to go further, it will help me out. It's been working for me.”

A picture-perfect throw for Henning would be a 45 footer. That distance would be the fifth-best mark in school history. Jay Colin set the school mark with a toss of 57 feet, 2 1⁄ 2 inches in 1975.

Henning's personal best is a 40-1¼ toss from last month in Butler. He was still on the outside of the top 24 distances to qualify for the WPIAL Class AAA meet entering the last chance meet Tuesday.

Results from that meet were unavailable for this edition. Shaler has one WPIAL qualifier for certain: senior Mike Bagwell. Bagwell recently broke his own school record in the triple jump with a leap of 44-6 1⁄ 2 .

Henning can crack the school's top 10 list if he throws at least a 41-10.

Not a bad progression for an athlete who took three years off from track. Henning, who also plays lacrosse, dedicated more time to track this season after taking up rugby last spring.

Shaler track coach Jim Ryan said Henning was throwing 35 feet at the start of the season.

“He's always willing to work and always up for a challenge,” Ryan said.

Making sure his body is moving the right way was the biggest hurdle. Henning had a lot of catching up to do with his throwing motion.

“The biggest challenge is figuring out all the technique for it,” Henning said. “There is an exact way to do it. You don't want to arch too high or too low. You have to get the exact technique to get the throw you want.”

Ryan also is pleased with the progress of discus thrower Nate Heyward. Much like with Henning, he's hoping the entire group will be picturing big things moving forward.

“I try to get them to see the big picture,” Ryan said. “When someone makes a 3-foot gain per year, we can project where they are going to be as a junior or senior.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.