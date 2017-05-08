Baldwin track team fares well at home invitational

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the host school, Baldwin annually is well represented at the Baldwin Invitational

This year was no different.

Alina Stahl and Dave Johnston were the top Baldwin medalists at the 2017 invitational, held Friday at Baldwin Stadium and sponsored by Pro Bike and Run/Brooks Sports.

Stahl, a junior and a West Virginia soccer commit, placed second in the girls 100-meter dash in 26.16 seconds, fourth in the long jump event with a leap of 17 feet, 7.75 inches, and also ran in the 100.

“Baldwin Invite overall was a ton of fun, like always, and had so much great competition,” Stahl said. “I haven't been able to get too many meets in this year due to my soccer schedule, so I'm hoping to qualify and be ready for WPIALs.”

Johnston, a senior who plans to continue his academic/athletic career at Point Park, took second place in the boys pole vault event by clearing 14-3.

Johnston and Hempfield's Hayden Fox were the only vaulters to clear 14-3, but since Fox had fewer misses throughout the competition he secured first place.

Johnston also just missed medaling in the long jump event, finishing in ninth place.

“It's been a rough season so far because of my shin splints, but my adrenaline was pumping so much on Friday that I didn't even feel the pain,” said Johnston, who plans to major in national security and intelligence in college. “I'm very happy with my performances. I hit my personal record in the long jump, with a distance of 21 feet, 6 inches, but I missed the eighth place medal by half an inch.

“My goals for the rest of the season are to win the WPIAL championship in the pole vault, medal in the long jump in the WPIAL championships, and place in the top three in the state for pole vault.”

Along with Stahl, another double medalist for the Baldwin girls team was senior Jasmine Wicks, who garnered fourth in the shot put (38-6.75) and sixth in the discus (119-6).

Laurel Bristow, a junior, secured third place in the girls javelin (112-11), and ninth and 10th in the discus and shot put, respectively.

Also, for the boys, senior Casey Conboy, junior Arlen Hooks and junior Nick Lachut ended up third in the 3,200 (9:34.97), 300 hurdles (41.40) and pole vault (13-9), respectively. Hooks also competed in the 110 hurdles.

Other Baldwin competitors in the boys division consisted of Tyler Hoffman (100, 200), Jeremy Jenkins (100), Brendan O'Malley (400, long jump), Zack Zovko (800), John Ziegler (800), Noah Wysocki (1,600), Joe McLaughlin (1,600), Jack Mezeivtch (3,200), Umat Rizayev (110 hurdles, triple jump), Mike Starzynski (high jump), Bailey O'Malley (shot put), Zach Dunn (shot put, discus) and Jason Depretis (discus).

The Highlanders' 1,600 and 3,200 relay units placed sixth and seventh, respectively.

Hooks, Lachut, Brendan O'Malley and Conboy ran in the 1,600. Zovko, Wysocki, Mezeivtch and Conboy teamed up in the 3,200.

Rounding out the list of competitors for the Baldwin girls team were Victoria Tamborino (100, 200, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Tori Walker (400), Alexis Kennard (400), Kerri Herron (800), Macy Hale (1,600), Makenzie Shandor (1,600), Emily Yosi (3,200), Amanda Shiflet (high jump, triple jump, pole vault) and Jordan Hoydick (high jump, pole vault).

The Baldwin girls 1,600 and 3,200 relayers corralled ninth and 15th place, respectively.

Tamborino, Shandor, Stahl and Hale participated in the 1,600. Shandor, Herron, Hale and Devon Schroeder competed in the 3,200.

“It was hard to know how all our athletes were doing with everything that we (Baldwin's coaches) are doing during the meet,” said Ed Helbig, Baldwin's longtime coach and meet director. “I knew our athletes were doing well, and I found out how well we did while I was getting the finals scores to hand out the trophies.

“Overall, I was very happy with all my athletes and how they competed.”

More than 1,800 athletes representing 85 school districts from all over Western Pennsylvania participated in the 44th annual Baldwin Invite.

Baldwin ended up fourth in the boys team standings, three points out of first place. The top five boys teams were North Allegheny (33.5), Seneca Valley (31.5), Penn Hills (31.5), Baldwin (30.5) and Cathedral Prep (30).

Hempfield (60.5) won the girls team competition, followed by Oakland Catholic (55), Butler (49) and North Allegheny (41). Villa Maria Academy and Latrobe tied for fifth place with 39 points.

“The invitational has become the meet to see where you stand in the WPIAL,” Helbig said. “At this time of the season, most coaches want to see how good their athletes and relay teams are, and how they will compete in the WPIAL finals. The best way is to come to Baldwin the first Friday in May and have them compete against some of the best athletes in the state.

“Great athletes provide great performance. We had over 100 elite performances.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.