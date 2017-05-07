Burrell girls track and field better prepared for trip to WPIAL track and field championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the WPIAL team track championships start Monday afternoon, the Burrell girls will be at Baldwin Stadium for the second year in a row.

They'll make the same trip but arrive with a different mindset.

“Last year, just to get there was kind of a neat thing,” Burrell coach Steve White said. “Now that we've got another year under our belt and got to experience what it's like, the kids are going back more prepared and know what to expect.

“It definitely feels more comfortable going back this year.”

Burrell will contend for the Class AA girls title with South Park, Freeport and two-time defending WPIAL champion Beaver. The meet starts at 4 p.m.

Burrell and Freeport are rivals in Section 7.

“I am so happy that we have two teams from our section in the finals,” White said. “That really speaks volumes for all of our kids in our section and in the A-K Valley. There are some really solid athletes out here, and it's great to see them get some recognition.”

A year ago, Burrell made its first team championship appearance since 2007 and finished second to Beaver. After that experience, a return trip became a team goal.

“Our first goal was to win the section,” said White, whose team snapped the Freeport girls' 55-meet section winning streak in early April. “Freeport has been so strong. We knew that was going to be a tall task, and we were fortunate enough to be able to do that. And then the next goal was to get to finals, and we accomplished that. Now we're going to see how we fare in the finals.”

Seniors Nikki Scherer, Lizzy Weimer and Courtney Hughes lead Burrell's lineup. A Pitt recruit, Scherer ranks first on the WPIAL Class AA performance list in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. Weimer, an Ashland recruit, leads WPIAL Class AA in shot put and discus. Hughes long jumps, triple jumps and pole vaults. “They've been consistent point-getters, so we kind of count on them,” White said, “but we've talked with the rest of the kids about how in the playoffs, seconds and thirds are huge. We might lose an event, but if you get a second or a third, you can kind of blunt the damage and go out and get them where we're strong.”

Freeport is one of only three schools to qualify for the boys and girls finals.

The Freeport boys are the defending WPIAL Class AA team champions and have reached the finals three years in a row. They face Derry, Riverside and Shenango.

The Freeport girls, runners-up in Section 7, have reached the WPIAL team finals eight years in a row.

“I don't think anybody thought we were the favorites to make it to finals being the runner-up,” Freeport coach John Gaillot said, “but our girls really performed. Things happened where some of the other teams didn't perform as well and we did.”

On a blustery afternoon, the Freeport girls defeated Quaker Valley, California and Southmoreland on Tuesday.

Freshman Sidney Shemanski ranks first in the 1,600 meters among WPIAL Class AA runners. Freeport's 1,600-meter relay team also ranks first.

Leading the Freeport boys is senior Robert Reichenbaugh, who ranks among the WPIAL Class AA leaders in the 200, 400 and 800 meters. He ranks second in the 800 and eighth in the two other events on the WPIAL list.

Sophomore Luke Kennedy is eighth in the 300 hurdles and ninth in the 110 hurdles. Junior Jonathan Asay is ranked 10th in the 1600 meters and 11th in the 3,200. Senior Evan Shaffhauser is tied for fourth in the high jump.

In the Class AAA finals, Baldwin, Norwin, North Allegheny and Seneca Valley qualified for the boys championship. Butler, Hempfield, North Allegheny and Norwin will compete for the girls title.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.