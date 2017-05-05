Knoch's Geist waiting to hit his peak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Knoch's Jordan Geist had a rather routine afternoon for a national-caliber thrower with Olympic dreams.

Sure, Geist broke his own Baldwin Invitational records in the discus and shot put Friday afternoon, but he didn't set any personal records.

And that's fine with him.

“We don't want to peak this early,” said Geist, who feared he peaked two weeks too soon last season. “Once we get into nationals (in June), that's when we want to start jumping up, making big jumps in both shot put and discus.”

Geist reached 74 feet, 9 inches in the shot put and 198-6 in the discus Friday to easily win both events. He came close to breaking his discus personal record of 201-10, but a throw Friday landed about five feet out of bounds, he said.

“Obviously, I want to PR every day,” Geist said, “even though it's not the best for the long run.”

Along with the New Balance Nationals in June, he'll also try to qualify for two national teams that month, he said. That's why a personal best in the shot put would have caused him mixed emotions Friday.

“I'd definitely be happy,” he said, “but I'd have to try to stop it as soon as I could, because we don't want to keep peaking this early. Even states might be a little too early.”

The key to delaying that peak is heavier weights, he said.

“The heavier you do with everything else, the more stunted you're going to become,” Geist said. “About three weeks before I want to peak, I'll start lowering all the weights of everything. I'll throw lighter shots, do lighter lifting and become more explosive with my entire body.”

Freshman debut

As a freshman, Sadie Wetzel wasn't sure what awaited her at Baldwin Stadium.

But now, after winning the Baldwin Invitational in her first visit, the Latrobe high jumper can't wait to come back in two weeks. Wetzel matched her personal best with a jump of 5-3 Friday afternoon, making her a favorite for WPIAL gold.

The WPIAL individual championship is May 18 at Baldwin.

“It's nice to get a feel for it before then,” Wetzel said, “instead of going somewhere new.”

Freshmen swept the high jump events. Mt. Lebanon's Mason Ventrone won the boys at 6-5.

Wetzel finished ahead of Greensburg Central Catholic's Mikayla Bisignani, who cleared 5-1. Wetzel and Bisignani failed on their first three attempts at 5-3, but Wetzel only cleared the bar on the fourth for the tiebreaker.

The invitational field included Hempfield jumpers Molly DeBone and Jenna Uncapher, Norwin's Emily Brozeski and Highlands' Nia Thomas, fellow contenders for the WPIAL Class AAA gold.

Wetzel started high jump in seventh grade and tied the Latrobe middle school record with a 5-foot jump last season. Now, she wants to jump 5-5 in the WPIAL championship to match the high school record.

“But obviously,” she said, “5-6 would be great.”

Down to the wire

The fastest kid in the state faced the fastest in the WPIAL, and the difference was one-hundredth of a second.

Meadville's Journey Brown, the defending PIAA champion, edged Ambridge's Isaac Elliott at the line to win the boys 100 meters. Brown finished in 10.67 with Elliott at 10.68.

“I leaned forward at the end and hoped I'd got it,” Elliott said. “I guess I didn't.”

The two sprinters had split head-to-head during indoor season, Elliott said. If they race again this season, it would come at the state championships in Shippensburg.

Elliott won the 400 meters Friday in 48.64 seconds.

Multiple medals

Quaker Valley distance runner Zach Skolnekovich won both the Baldwin Mile (4:14) and the 3,200 meters (9:17.77).

Hempfield celebrated three individual champions, the most of any school. Hayden Fox won the boys pole vault (14-3), Gabby Holmberg won the girls triple jump (37-1) and Samantha Orie claimed the girls shot put (41-5 1⁄ 2 ).

Rainy day

The invitational started with ideal weather but turned waterlogged as rain fell throughout the evening. The meet was delayed once after a rumble of thunder.

The javelin event was not held.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.