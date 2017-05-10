Apollo-Ridge's Murray clears hurdles in track, academics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Breanna Murray has a lot on her plate these days, from her athletic pursuits with the Apollo-Ridge girls track and field team to her academic responsibilities.

She finished up an AP calculus test Tuesday and is gearing up for an AP European history test Friday. Studying and track practices after school are a part of her balancing act.

A three-day science competition Sunday through next Tuesday also is on her mind.

“Once Tuesday is done, I will be able to really focus hard on WPIALs,” Murray said. “I have been preparing for WPIALs all season. I'm just glad I'm going. WPIALs is an experience.”

The junior, one of the top 300-meter hurdlers in Class AA, will test her mettle on the big stage May 18 at Baldwin High School.

Murray has her sights set on improving both her 300 place and time after finishing 11th (49.98 seconds) at last year's WPIAL championships.

“Once I see the goal, I expect to be able to reach it,” said Murray, who also is a member of the young Apollo-Ridge girls club soccer team.

A well-rounded athlete who also has competed in volleyball and ice hockey at younger age levels, Murray was seeded seventh, with a time of 49.54, on the most recent qualification list posted Sunday on the WPIAL website.

She set that time, a school record, at a Section 7-AA dual meet with Burrell this season.

“I hope my time is good enough to get in the fast heat (top eight) for WPIALs so I can have the chance to run faster,” Murray said. “I just hope I am not eighth so I can avoid lane eight. I was in lane eight last year, and I was worried I would kick the fence coming around the second turn or make contact with someone leaning over.”

The WPIAL track and field committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to hash out the final lists of those individuals and relay teams that will compete at Baldwin next week. A total of 16 will be in each Class AA event, while Class AAA events will have a field of 24.

“I am really excited to see Breanna with the best of the best,” Apollo-Ridge track assistant Kara Fair said. “She has raised her levels and reached her (personal bests).”

Despite being seeded among the qualifiers in the 100 hurdles and the triple jump, Murray said she has contemplated scratching out of both events in favor of added concentration on the 300 hurdles and her efforts as part of the highly ranked 1,600 relay.

The quartet, which also includes Paxton Fetterman, Morgan Huey and Maycen Anthony, is fourth on the latest qualifying list with a time of 4:16.70.

In the first race this season with the current lineup, in a meet at Freeport, the relay established a school record.

“(Paxton) is a senior, and we really want to get her to states,” said Murray, a past member of the sprint relay.

Murray said she is battling shin splints from the concussive force in each run of the triple jump, and her current seeding (15th) in the 100 hurdles, she said, led her to discussions with her coaches about opting out of that event on the track.

Murray started her high school track career two years ago as a distance runner, and she set the school record in the 1,600. She missed out on a trip to WPIALs in the 1,600 at the 2015 qualifier by only seven one-hundredths of a second.

The top eight advanced in each event, and she placed ninth.

Murray transitioned to the hurdles last spring and also began work with the triple jump.

“Breanna's very athletic, and she's a hard worker,” Fair said. “She works every day to learn what she needs. She's always building on accomplishments and working through things that don't go the way she hoped. She is very open to criticism on how to make things better.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.