Thomas Jefferson's Krueger tosses her way to first place at Baldwin Invitational

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The day started out with a weather forecast of 90 percent chance of rain.

By late morning, that prediction had dropped to 50 percent.

It turned out to be a sunny afternoon at the 44th annual Pro Bike and Run/Brooks Sports Baldwin Invitational held Friday at Baldwin Stadium.

The evening events were held in wet conditions.

Nothing, however, could put a damper on the performance turned in by Thomas Jefferson sophomore Raelin Krueger, who stood out in the girls' throwing competition.

Krueger won the javelin event with a toss of 122 feet, 8 inches; she also competed in the shot put and discus events.

“Raelin has been working extremely hard with her javelin coach, Gavin Keith, on improving her form and technique,” TJ coach Bill Paull said. “Raelin has what it takes to get to states this year, and with her focus and determination I know she will be one of the top throwers in the state next year.”

Three other TJ athletes finished as medalists, including sophomore Zach Wagner who placed second in the boys 200-meter dash in 26.61, and sixth in the 100 (11.16).

Wagner's sister, Molly, a freshman, corralled sixth in the girls 200 (26.55), and also competed in the 100.

“Zach and Molly are coming on strong at the perfect time of the season, having dropped their best performances consistently over the past few invitationals,” Paull said. “Zach's starts in both the 100 and 200 at Baldwin were excellent, which led to him on the podium. Molly looked excellent during her 200 finals race, even with the extreme downpour that was going on.

“As a freshman, Molly is constantly going up against athletes who have more experience in these bigger races, but that does not seem to affect her one bit. She takes every race serious, and is looking forward to showing what she can do in the upcoming WPIAL championships.”

Thomas Jefferson's fourth medalist was Rosina Natter, a senior who tied for seventh in the girls high jump (5-1).

“I was happy with my performance, clearing 5-1,” Natter said, “but I hope to clear at least 5-3 this season and advance to the state championships.”

Paull believes Natter's consistency will lead to more heightened success this season.

“Rosina is becoming much more consistent with her jumps over 5-1,” Paull said, “and is always just one jump away from clearing 5-3.”

Other TJ girls who competed at the meet included Kayla Polakovic (400, 800), Alli Fitzgerald (400, 800), Emily Leonard (1,600), Lydia Shaw (1,600) and Rachel Gress (discus).

For the Jaguars, Kevin Walsh (100), Davin Manfredi (200), Brandon Eichler (400), Shane Barrett (800), Seth Roberston (800), Kevin Peters (shot put, discus) and Micaiah O'Brien (shot put, discus) also participated.

“It was a great meet with many great performances,” said Ed Helbig, Baldwin's longtime coach and meet director. “Even with the rain for the most the finals, and a lightning delay, most of the athletes did their individual best. We would have finished the meet in record time if it hadn't been for the lightning delay.

“But it's Baldwin, and it always seems to rain on the first Friday in May.”

Dirling earns fifth in javelin

Brentwood finished with one medalist at the Baldwin Invite, as Rebecca Dirling took fifth in the girls javelin event.

Dirling, a sophomore, registered a toss of 109-3 in the javelin. She also competed in the discus event.

Several other Brentwood girls participated in field events. They were Destinee Kellner (long jump, triple jump), Brooke McQuillen (long jump), Natalie Murrio (triple jump), Mandy Race (shot put), Morgan Dryburgh (discus) and Emma Betz (javelin)

Morgan Carr (100), Adele Sedlar (100 hurdles) and Madison Pelkey (100 hurdles) also competed.

The Spartans were represented at the meet by a group of athletes: Dorian Bowie (100, 400), John Gomez (100, 200), Evan Vickless (200), Drew Wilson (400), Eddie Gomez (1,600), John Milcic (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Ethan Wright (110 hurdles), Aaron McPherson (long jump), Giovanni Segura (shot put, discus) and Jordan Karafa-Jackson (shot put, discus).

The Brentwood boys relay unit placed 12th.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.