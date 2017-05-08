WPIAL title run ends for Hempfield girls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As Hempfield senior Gabby Holmberg was watching the 3,200-meter run, tears flowed down her cheeks.

She was disappointed that a six-year run of success was ending and this would be the final team event of her high school career.

Butler won the WPIAL Class AAA girls title Monday at the team championship meet at Baldwin Stadium. North Allegheny was second and five-time defending champion Hempfield finished third, defeating Norwin, 82.5 to 62.5. Norwin beat Hempfield during the regular season.

“It's just sad,” Holmberg said. “We did our best, but Butler had a great team. It's been a great run being part of two teams with my sister (Maddie). This was very special being part of this, and hopefully it will continue.”

The WPIAL Class AAA boys title went to Seneca Valley. North Allegheny was second, followed by Norwin and Baldwin.

“We knew this day would finally come,” Hempfield coach Ron Colland said. “All good things eventually come to an end. We knew it would take a special effort and that some teams had to fall back.”

Colland cited the performances of Holmberg, Molly DeBone, Jenna Uncapher and Samantha Orie.

“You can't take anything away from the other teams,” Colland said.

Norwin coach Brian Fleckenstein said he was happy both of his teams made it to the WPIAL finals. The boys were nipped by North Allegheny for second place.

“This could be the start of something special for our girls,” Fleckenstein said. “The strength of the girls is the sophomores. We only had four seniors.

“The boys had a tremendous season. We were right in there for second place. Our sprinters and jumpers were amazing.”

Fleckenstein said he was extremely proud of Nick Coleman, junior distance runner Matt O'Neill, Kyle Turcovsky, Pedro Schmidt and thrower Nick Vicielli.

In the Class AA meet, the Derry boys finished third in a tie-breaker with Shenango, which placed second, and Freeport. Riverside was the Class AA boys champion.

“This turned out to be a great season,” Derry coach Mark Curcio said. “We knew it was going to be tough to defeat Riverside, but we knew we had a shot at second place. I just told the guys to run PRs, and everything else would take care of itself.”

One individual who had a good day was senior Tyler Balega, who increased his javelin distance by 10 feet and had a PR in the pole vault of 11 feet, 2 inches.

“It was a good year,” Curcio said. “We finished undefeated during the regular season, won the section, hosted a semifinal and made it to the finals. Hopefully, we'll have some individuals who make it to states.”

The Burrell girls edged out South Park for the WPIAL Class AA girls title as all four district champions were different than last season.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.