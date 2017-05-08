Franklin Regional boys track captures Pine-Richland Invite title, looks forward to WPIAL meet

Franklin Regional's boys added some hardware to the track and field trophy case. Now, it's time for the Panthers' top performers to add to their personal collections.

The Panthers' boys parlayed strong results and a pair of event wins into a team title at the Pine-Richland Invitational on Friday, and after a successful season that saw both the boys and girls reach the WPIAL team tournament, focus now turns to the WPIAL championships May 18 at Baldwin.

Matt Busche won the 800 meters at Pine-Richland in 1 minute, 56.63 seconds, and Mark Provenzo was the 3,200 champ in 9:35.11. The team score was bolstered by second-place finishes for Tanner Stark in the 300 hurdles (41.19) and the 3,200 relay team of Provenzo, Zane Flynn, Jacob Hnath and Busche (8:22.42), and third-place finishes by Tyrese Kohlman in the 200 (22.79) and the 1,600 relay team.

“That could be the first invitational Franklin Regional has ever won,” coach Bob Ralston said. “It's been a really great year — playoffs for both teams, good finishes in both invitationals we went to. Now they're really starting to focus on individual events.”

By turning a focus to individual events, some of the Panthers' relay teams won't compete at the WPIAL meet. In other cases, athletes will choose to focus on their best event, such as Kohlman dropping the 100 to concentrate on the 200 and middle-distance runner Sterling Simek targeting the girls 800 at WPIALs.

“We let the athletes decide, but I give them my opinion on it,” Ralston said. “Sterling, for instance, she could do four events, but her 400 time, while good, wasn't in the top 10 (in the WPIAL). We let her and others pick, and they usually pick what's best when you lay it out like that.”

Simek's time in the 800 (2:17.88) was sixth in Class AAA on Monday with just two days left for athletes to qualify. Other girls who should be seeded highly for the Panthers are pole vaulters Shelby Cooper (seventh) and Sarah Seman (14th), shot putter Emily Valentine (ninth), discus thrower Tiffany Jolayemi (12th) and long jumper Kassidy Hubert (ninth), a returning state qualifier.

For the boys, Provenzo (first), Busche (fourth) and Kohlman (sixth) have a shot at gold in their respective events, along with triple jumper Jacob Shedd (third), the Westmoreland County champion. Others to watch include javelin thrower Adam Farbarik (13th), pole vaulter Jaden Seman (14th) and Stark (11th) in the 300 hurdles.

“This week, since there's no meets, we're going to take it to the next level with our workouts,” Ralston said. “We started the season with 120-some kids, and now we're down to 21. Times are going to drop, the workouts are going to get harder, and the kids know it.”

“If they bring it that day, everyone going (to WPIALs) has a chance at getting a medal. Last year, we took 10 to states, and I hope to take a couple more.”

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.