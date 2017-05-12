Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills sophomore thrower puts it all together

Andrew John | Friday, May 12, 2017, 12:18 a.m.

Being successful as a thrower is as much mental as physical. Penn Hills sophomore Lillia Allen had all the physical tools during her freshman year, however her ability to handle the noise between her ears has allowed her to perform on a consistent basis this season.

Allen's performance this season allowed her to qualify for the shot put and discus at the WPIAL Class AAA Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Baldwin.

Heading into WPIALs, Allen was seeded second in the shot put with a 41-foot, 4-inch mark, which was a half-inch behind Hempfield senior Samantha Orie.

In the discus, Allen grabbed the third seed after completing a 130-foot throw in a dual meet. Butler junior Jena Reinheimer (132-1) and Gateway senior Kristen Greggerson (131-7) were above Allen.

“She doesn't get too high or too low, which is really weird. I have been around a couple girls that if they didn't do well they would get upset. I think this year it's about getting her mindset where it needs to be,” throw coach Mike Whalen said.

In a meet like WPIALs, Whalen believes it's important to be aggressive early on to reach the qualifying mark for states.

“I hope she hits that qualifying mark both in the shot put and discus on her first throw so she can relax a little bit. If you hit that qualifying mark the first time, you will have five more throws at least to better that mark,” said Whalen.

Allen had over a week and a half off since her final meet at the Baldwin Invitational to work on fine-tuning her technique in the shot put and her balance in the discus.

She finished third in the shot put with a throw of 39-8 34, shy of Orie's 41-4 12. Allen finished seventh in the discus at 116-6.

Penn Hills hasn't had a girl thrower reach states since Jasmine Baxter in 2015. Allen believes the competition that she has faced in dual meets and invitationals have prepared her for the WPIAL championships.

“It's helping me because I know I have good competition. They are all still my friends. But we are also rivals in competition. They are encouraging me to throw better to beat them as they beat me. I'm up for the challenge,” said Allen.

The Indians' girls 1,600-meter relay team qualified for WPIALs, as did senior Shania Taylor for the triple jump.

On the boys side, senior Isaiah Bailey was seeded third individually in the 800 and qualified in the 1,600. Seniors Brennon Hill and Azeiryus Britt qualified in the 400, and senior Cam Jeffries qualified in the 200.

Sophomore Daequan Hardy qualified in the 100, and the boys 400 and 1,600 relay's qualified for WPIALs. In the field, the Indians will have junior Emmanuel Mitchell in the high jump. He was seeded first with a mark of 6-5.

The Indians have juniors Jaden Rouse, who is seeded fourth, and Lamiere Green in the triple jump. Senior Benjamin Lyles-Johnson qualified for the javelin.

Andrew John is freelance writer.

