Large Chartiers Valley contingent leads Carnegie-area athletes into WPIAL track and field championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chartiers Valley senior Katherine Ball has spent most of her time as a track and field athlete running sprints. But sometimes, track and field athletes need to be adaptable, so when her coaches asked her to try the 300 hurdles this season, Ball obliged.

She ran the event in only a handful of meets, but she ran it well enough to qualify for the WPIAL championships.

According to the listings posted on the WPIAL's website May 11, Ball ranked 20th in Class AAA in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.75 seconds. The top 24 athletes qualified in Class AAA.

“I've always done the 100 hurdles,” Ball said. “They were doing a workout for the 300s (in practice), and the coaches said to try them. I guess I was pretty good at it. It always looked like a difficult event to me because I'm usually a short sprinter.”

She has done the 300 hurdles only four times and hit her qualifying time on her second attempt, which came at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet at West Mifflin.

Ball is part of a sizeable Chartiers Valley contingent that is headed to Baldwin for the May 18 championships. The Colts qualified all three relays for boys and girls as well as 12 individuals.

A few of coach Lori Poe's athletes were able to improve their standing at a “last chance” meet at West Mifflin on May 10. But participating at West Mifflin also served to keep her teams competition-ready.

“The biggest benefit is not taking two weeks off between Baldwin (Invitational) and the championship meet,” she said. “Almost two weeks off without that high level of competition, you can't simulate that in practice. It's one more chance to kind of fine-tune some things.”

Ball also is part of the Colts' 400 relay and 1,600 relay teams that qualified. Abbey Collins, Tia Horew and Carleea Webb join Ball on the 400 relay, which comes in with the seventh-fastest time in the WPIAL.

The Colts 1,600 relay, which comprises Ball, Horew, Webb and Kiki Thornton, is gunning for the school record of 4:03. They come in with a qualifying time of just under 4:10.

“I feel like our handoffs could be a little bit better,” Ball said, “but we are running our best.”

Johanna West is the highest individual qualifier among the Chartiers Valley girls (eighth in javelin at 118 feet, 4 inches).

The Chartiers Valley boys have several top-10 individual qualifiers: Aaron Tate (fifth, 110 hurdles, 15.36), Czar Tarr (seventh, 3,200, 9:41.60), Nathan Wood (10th, 400, 51.04) and Elias Zajicek (10th, 800, 1:59.28).

Perhaps the biggest surprise among the Colts' qualifiers is boys pole vaulter Abdul Brooks. Brooks started slowly but, as the meets got bigger, his performance improved. He will enter the WPIAL championship ranked 11th with a height of 13 feet.

“Abdul, just in the last couple weeks, has risen to a higher level of competition,” Poe said. “Competing against that higher-level competition has really pushed him. He definitely seems like he's peaking at the right time.”

Daniel McGeough (shot put, discus), along with West, are the only Chartiers Valley athletes who will compete in multiple individual events.

Bishop Canevin's Cam Rush has the distinction of going into the WPIAL championships with the highest ranking of any area athlete. Rush ranks third in the Class AA shot put (46-3 1⁄ 2 ).

The following is a complete list of Carnegie-area athletes who will compete in the WPIAL track and field championships (includes event, rank and time or distance):

•Bishop Canevin: Eva Zenk (400, 8, 1:01.31); girls 400 relay (Zenk, Annie Philbin, Maddie Walter, Danielle Deasy, 13, 4:25.8); Cam Rush (shot, 3, 46-3 1⁄ 2 )

•Carlynton: Sofia Carrasco (800, 13, 2:28.12), Katie Kozy (200, 14, 27.44); Ashleigh Wilson (long jump, 12, 16-7); girls 400 relay (Sydney Franchick, Arieona Smith-Purdue, Wilson, Kozy, 7, 52.15)

•Chartiers Valley: Katherine Ball (300 hurdles, 20, 48.75); Abbey Collins (long jump, 23, 16-7); Sydney Mickens (discus, 20, 104-8); Kiki Thornton (800, 10, 2:21.31); Johannah West (shot put, 22, 34-5 1⁄ 2 and javelin, 8, 118-4); girls 400 relay (Ball, Collins, Tia Horew, Carleea Webb, 7, 50.47); girls 1,600 relay (Thornton, Ball, Horew, Webb, 16, 4:09.95); girls 3,200 relay (Thornton, Bryanna Zrelak, Sophie Herum, Avi Burek, 19, 10:20.76); Abdul Brooks (pole vault, 11, 13-0), Dan McGeough (shot put, 18, 45-6, and discus, 6, 153-5); Will Phifer (pole vault, 22, 12-1); Czar Tarr (3,200, 7, 9:41.60), Aaron Tate (110 hurdles, 5, 15.36); Nathan Wood (400, 10, 51.04), Elias Zajicek (800, 10, 1:59.28); boys 400 relay (Lennon Zrimsek, Charlie Kovach, Jon Uher, Tate, 17, 44.52); boys 1,600 relay (Zajicek, Wood, Zrimsek, Hunter Haer, 11, 3:29.40); boys 3,200 relay (Zajicek, Haer, Mark Golebiewski, Tarr, 19, 8:24.82).

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.