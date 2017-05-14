Hampton track switches focus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Hampton track team will be well-represented at the WPIAL Class AAA track and field championships Thursday at Baldwin, but there was plenty of success during the team portion of the season.

The girls team lost only one meet to Kiski Area and made the playoffs, where the Talbots lost to North Allegheny.

“It's always tough to go up against North Allegheny,” coach Derek Brinkley said. “But overall, the playoff was a very good day for our girls.”

The day was highlighted when senior thrower Ashley Bergman won the javelin and discus. She will compete in both at WPIALs.

“She has been consistent for us the past couple of years getting points,” said Brinkley, who hopes Bergman qualifies for the state meet.

Sophomore Valerie Fischer is seeded fourth in the 400-meter dash, and sophomore Cambell France will also participate in the event.

Senior Erin Herock will attempt to return to states in the 300 hurdles, with sophomore Peyton Wheeler also competing. Herock will run with the 1,600-relay team, which is seeded sixth. France, Fischer and Logan Nicklas are also on the relay team.

On the boys side, Brinkley expects several athletes to surprise at WPIALs.

“I really feel like we would have been a far better team if we were healthy all year, just looking at the kids we qualified (for WPIALs),” he said.

Distance runners Zach Case and Eli DeGregorio returned from injuries and, along with Matt Gust, will try to help the 3,200 relay team to a solid finish.

“They are going to be in the first two heats, and our goal is to win or finish near the top of it,” said Brinkley, who expects a season-best race from the relay team.

Case and Gust also qualified for the 800, and both want to run in less than 2 minutes.

One participant expected to contend for WPIAL gold is senior Jason Goodman, who finished third in the triple jump last year. Goodman will also compete in the long jump.

“Last year, the goal for him was to qualify for states, and this year, it's to win WPIALs,” Brinkley said. “He has that pressure. He's been jumping very well, very consistent. I think he has an outside shot to qualify (for states) in the long jump, too.”

Hurdlers Mike Yakich and Ben Brandeis, both juniors, are potential state qualifiers.

“We got our best performances toward the end of the season,” Brinkley said. “We always tell our kids, the better the competition, the better the performance. So that's how it has played out for us.”