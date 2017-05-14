Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Track

Hampton track switches focus

Devon Moore | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 11:51 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton coach Derek Brinkley talks to his team before practice April 6, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton long, high and triple jumper Jason Goodman works out April 6, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton hurdler Erin Herock practices April 6, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton junior hurdler Mike Yakich practices April 6, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton sophomore sprinter Valerie Fischer stretches before practice April 6, 2017, at Hampton.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Hampton track team will be well-represented at the WPIAL Class AAA track and field championships Thursday at Baldwin, but there was plenty of success during the team portion of the season.

The girls team lost only one meet to Kiski Area and made the playoffs, where the Talbots lost to North Allegheny.

“It's always tough to go up against North Allegheny,” coach Derek Brinkley said. “But overall, the playoff was a very good day for our girls.”

The day was highlighted when senior thrower Ashley Bergman won the javelin and discus. She will compete in both at WPIALs.

“She has been consistent for us the past couple of years getting points,” said Brinkley, who hopes Bergman qualifies for the state meet.

Sophomore Valerie Fischer is seeded fourth in the 400-meter dash, and sophomore Cambell France will also participate in the event.

Senior Erin Herock will attempt to return to states in the 300 hurdles, with sophomore Peyton Wheeler also competing. Herock will run with the 1,600-relay team, which is seeded sixth. France, Fischer and Logan Nicklas are also on the relay team.

On the boys side, Brinkley expects several athletes to surprise at WPIALs.

“I really feel like we would have been a far better team if we were healthy all year, just looking at the kids we qualified (for WPIALs),” he said.

Distance runners Zach Case and Eli DeGregorio returned from injuries and, along with Matt Gust, will try to help the 3,200 relay team to a solid finish.

“They are going to be in the first two heats, and our goal is to win or finish near the top of it,” said Brinkley, who expects a season-best race from the relay team.

Case and Gust also qualified for the 800, and both want to run in less than 2 minutes.

One participant expected to contend for WPIAL gold is senior Jason Goodman, who finished third in the triple jump last year. Goodman will also compete in the long jump.

“Last year, the goal for him was to qualify for states, and this year, it's to win WPIALs,” Brinkley said. “He has that pressure. He's been jumping very well, very consistent. I think he has an outside shot to qualify (for states) in the long jump, too.”

Hurdlers Mike Yakich and Ben Brandeis, both juniors, are potential state qualifiers.

“We got our best performances toward the end of the season,” Brinkley said. “We always tell our kids, the better the competition, the better the performance. So that's how it has played out for us.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.