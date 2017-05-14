Freshman Crawford already writing her name in Gateway track and field record books

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Macey Crawford arrived for her freshman season with the Gateway girls track and field team with a mission to not only follow in the successful footsteps of several family members but forge her own path in the sport.

Jackie Crawford, Macey's mother, was a star hurdler at West Mifflin and at Robert Morris, where she is a member of the Colonials Athletic Hall of Fame.

Macey's sister, Aiyanna Crawford, a 2016 Gateway graduate, is a school-record holder in middle distance.

Montae Nicholson, a WPIAL champion and Gateway record holder in the 110-meter hurdles, is her brother. Nicholson went on to have a standout career as a safety at Michigan State and recently was drafted by the Washington Redskins.

“It seemed only natural that I would get involved on the track and in the hurdles,” said Macey Crawford, who is seeded fourth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 100 hurdles for the WPIAL Class AAA championships Thursday at Baldwin.

Crawford began hurdling four years ago during local summer competition through USA Track and Field.

She shined at those events, starting with the 11 and 12 age-group level, and has developed her technique and ability from there.

Crawford has dealt with a back condition she said was present at birth and worsened as she got older with stress placed on it through athletic endeavors.

Bone fractures and separations in her back have been addressed through treatment and rehab, and she also used a bone stimulator to help fuse the bones back together. She said she feels like she is back to top form.

“I still have pain because it's never going to fully heal, but it's nothing that I can't get through.” Crawford said.

After all of the invitationals and dual meets this spring, she said she's excited to see where she stands on the WPIAL's biggest stage.

Her excitement includes owning the school record in the 100 hurdles (15.27 seconds) set May 5 at the Baldwin Invitational.

“One of my goals was to get on the record board and join (Montae) and (Aiyanna) there,” Crawford said.

She replaced two top Gateway hurdlers on the record board: recent graduate Jahniah McAllister and Gateway athletic hall of famer Andresa Snyder.

“It's an honor to say I broke the record of two of the best that ever ran the hurdles at Gateway,” Crawford said.

Crawford, at 46.12, is second all-time at Gateway in the 300 hurdles, and she hopes to surpass Snyder's time of 45.5 at WPIALs. She posted her top 300 time at the Mars Invitational.

The top four finishers in each individual and relay event at WPIALs automatically qualify for the PIAA championships May 26 and 27 at Shippensburg. In addition, individuals and relays that place eighth or better at WPIALs also will qualify for states provided their time, height or distance is equal to or better than the qualifying time set by the PIAA.

Gateway coach Tom LaBuff said the overall group of qualifiers to WPIALs is what he expected, with a few added surprises, and he is excited to see what they can do at Baldwin.

Senior Kristen Greggerson, who set a personal best in the discus at the Baldwin Invitational, is seeded second in the event for WPIALs (131 feet, 7 inches). She also again will throw the shot and javelin with hopes of making a return trip to states.

Joining Greggerson on the girls side for Gateway are sophomore Kianah Blakely-White (100 dash, 200 dash), seniors Jakia Foster (200 dash) and Karina Krygowski (pole vault), junior Taylor Tomman (400 dash) and sophomores Shelley Jones (shot put) and Sarah Corrie (javelin).

Nine members of the Gateway boys team will compete in individual events: seniors Zion Burrell Hall (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) Damion Reed (300 hurdles) and Elijah McDonald (long jump, triple jump); juniors Bobby Szatkowski (100 dash) and Isaiah Cameron (200 dash); sophomores Elijah Lincoln (high jump) and Courtney Jackson (triple jump); and freshmen Nana Adusepoku (300 dash) and Jaquan Thomas (high jump).

Szatkowski also qualified in the 200 dash, but he was scratched from that event. Luke DiPalma had made the WPIAL finals in the javelin and discus, but, as a member of the Gateway robotics team, he has opted to attend a world-championship event the same day.

Two boys and two girls relays also are set for WPIALs: the girls 400 of Crawford, Steph Vojtek, Maddie Cammuso and Blakey-White, with Foster as a possible alternate; the girls 1,600 of Crawford, Blakley-White, Mary Kromka and Tomman; the boys 400 of Szatkowski, Adusepoku, Reed and Cameron, with Jackson as a possible alternate; and the boys 1,600 of Reed, Jaeron Wade, Cameron and Szatkowski.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.