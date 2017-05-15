Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Norwin track teams look toward individual meets

Nathan Smith | Monday, May 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Pedro Schmidt anchors the Knights' 4x100 team to victory during the WPIAL team track and field championships Monday, May, 8, 2017, at Baldwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Nick Coleman runs in the 400 meter dash during the WPIAL team track and field championships Monday, May, 8, 2017, at Baldwin High School.
Submitted
Members of Alison Biondi Gymnastics who qualified for the state competition include, in front, from left, Cameryn Skaggs, Adeline Marincic, Alyssa Rossetti, Anna Morrow, Allison Schon; in row two, Rayna Wisneski, Cayla Sisco, Olivia Rose, Caprianna Biondi, Isabel Brancho, Abbey Furrer, Cayla Burchall; in row three, Lacey Adamik, Carly Beninati, T'Ana Moore, Kyla Clark, Sloan Janiro, Bethany Matlos, Isabella Biondi, Hannah Shaw, Leann Piekut, Lettie Hermann. Madilynne Eitel, Sarah Mandella and Mea Price also qualified.
Submitted
Members of Alison Biondi Gymnastics who qualified for the regional competition include, from left, Caprianna Biondi (Level 9), Isabel Brancho (Xcel Gold), T'Ana Moore (Xcel Gold), Bethany Matlos (Xcel Platinum), Sloan Janiro (Xcel Platinum), Leann Piekut (Xcel Platinum) and Abbey Furrer (Xcel Gold). Mea Price (Xcel Platinum) also qualified.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Norwin track and field teams showed they were among the best in the WPIAL.

Last week, the Knights competed at the Class AAA team finals at Baldwin. Though they didn't win gold — the boys finished third and the girls fourth — it was a strong way to end the team portion of the season.

“We head into the season working to make it to the team finals and win the section,” coach Brian Fleckenstein said. “It was a great accomplishment to get there and be tied for first place in the section for both teams.”

Fleckenstein said it has been since at least 2000 since both teams competed at the team championship in the same season.

The team championships had a bonus: It gave the Norwin athletes a chance to compete at Baldwin, the same location as the WPIAL individual finals.

“It helps them get a feel for it,” Fleckenstein said. “I think it does help. The boys team competed at the team finals and at individuals, and it helped.”

On the girls side, sophomore Jessica Kolesar qualified for the individual meet in several events. She has the second-best time in the 200-meter dash (25.28) and is ranked third in the long jump (17 feet, 11 12 inches).

Sophomore Emily Brozeski will compete in several events. She enters third in the 100 hurdles (14.74) and fifth in the high jump (5-2). She placed second in the high jump at the WPIAL meet and qualified for the state championships last year.

“She maybe could have in the hurdles but clipped the last hurdle,” Fleckenstein said. “I think last year helped get the nerves out of the way. Jessica has a great chance to make it in. The 200 and long jump are her best events. She has a lot of confidence.”

Other WPIAL qualifiers for the girls team include senior Kelly Giles in the 1,600, sophomore Courtney Kosanovic in the 3,200, sophomore Rachel Milke in the 300 hurdles and sophomore Laurel Noe in the 800.

The 400 relay will look to earn a medal as it enters the finals with a time of 50.05 — sixth fastest in the WPIAL. The group is made of Brozeski, Kolesar, Milke and freshman Kayla Singer.

“That event can come down to timing and being comfortable,” Fleckenstein said. “It is a young group so they have a chance to really evolve.”

The 1,600 and 3,200 relays will run at the WPIAL finals. Shelby Miller will compete in the long jump, and sophomore Lexi Gray will be in the triple jump. Sophomore Alexis Kirkland qualified in discus.

On the boys side, senior Nicholas Coleman enters the WPIAL championships with a time of 49.25 in the 400. That trails only Ambridge's Isaac Elliot (48.64).

“He is coming off a strong cross country season and has been healthy the entire year,” Fleckenstein said. “He is getting more confidence. His drive in the last 100 meters has helped him get great times.”

Senior Kyle Turcovsky battled injuries this season but is getting healthy. He also has a strong chance to medal in the 400 as he enters with the sixth best time (50.32).

Pedro Schmidt had times to compete in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles,but Fleckenstein said the senior will focus on the 300 hurdles. He has a qualifying time of 40.67.

Junior Matt O'Neill enters the finals focused in medaling in the 3,200. His time of 9:39.88 is fourth best in the WPIAL.

“He has been a workhorse running in three or four distance events,” Fleckenstein said. “He can finally focus on himself.”

Sophomore Gianni Rizzo and senior Josh Coleman will run the 200. Sophomore Carter Breen will compete in the 800.

The boys relay teams could have a strong day. The 1,600 enters with the top time in Class AAA (3:22.08). The lineup is not settled, but Nick Coleman and Rizzo are will run. Turcovsky will be a key part if healthy. The last spot could be filled by either Josh Coleman or freshman Logan Huss.

“I thought this would be a strength for us this year,” Fleckenstein said. “We want to get the four best guys out there. We have a goal to go after the school record of 3:20.”

The boys 400 relay could compete for gold as it enters with the third best time in the WPIAL (42.95). Penn Hills (42.84) and Bethel Park (42.95) are the Knights' top competition.

Schmidt, Rizzo and Turcovsky likely will compete in the event. The fourth spot could be filled by one of the Coleman brothers or junior C.J. Taylor.

“We are hoping for nice weather that day,” Fleckenstein said. “That should helps times. This race often comes down to who has the cleanest handoffs.

“It should be a pretty even race.”

The boys 3,200 relay enters with the ninth best time in the WPIAL (8:13.31).

In field events, junior Dylan Kantz will compete in the high jump. There will also be multiple throwers competins: seniors Henry Whyte and Nick Vieceli will throw in the discus and javelin. Junior Jake Smetak will compete in the shot put.

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.

