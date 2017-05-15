Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn-Trafford athletes seeded high for WPIAL meet

William Whalen | Monday, May 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The size of this year's group of athletes Penn-Trafford track coach Karen Skandera will take into Baldwin on Thursday for the WPIAL track and field championships won't be the largest among member schools, but those who do compete are expected to finish near the top in their events.

“We're just trying to focus on getting them better, stronger and keeping them healthy and see what happens,” said Skandera who, after seven years, will step down as the Warriors coach at the end of the season. “We're practicing every day with the kids that qualified. Its just a small group. We've taken more down and then there's years we've taken seven down. It's about average.”

One Warrior who will be missing is junior speedster John Gay. He injured a hamstring running the 100-meter dash in late April's Westmoreland County Coaches' Association meet and, despite not competing since the county meet, he has not fully recovered.

“It's kind of a no-brainer,” Skandera said. “That's quite a hole (in our 400 relay), definitely disappointing, and we have not been able to get a good time because John's been out. These things happen.”

Gay's time of 11.24 in the 100 meters has him listed as the 14th best time in the final WPIAL Class AAA performance list that was released Friday.

Gay also qualified for the 200 with a time of 22.74.

Senior Nick Wagner is the highest seeded runner on the boys team. Wagner, who missed out on the WPIAL meet last season, came back stronger to earn the No. 1 spot in Class AAA in the 800 meters. Wagner's time of 1:54.64 was the best time all season in Class AAA.

“He's ran consistent all season and has a very intense speed,” Skandera said. “He qualified in the mile and 400 (meters) but dropped from those in favor of concentrating on the 800.”

Sophomore Jake Cardiff also will make the trip to Baldwin in his first season competing. Cardiff's time of 42.02 in the 300 hurdles ranks him 20th in Class AAA.

Junior high jumper Nick Stiffler, who is in his first season with the Warriors, nailed down the fourth best jump this season with a height of 6 feet, 3 inches.

“The only thing that makes you worry about somebody that doesn't have a lot of experience is consistency, and we're hoping that he's able to overcome that,” Skandera said.

Junior shot putter Cam Elma locked down the fifth spot with a top throw of 52-0.5. Elma will be joined in the field events by senior javelin thrower Christian Jantz, who is seeded 12th with a top throw of 157-6. Skandera said Jantz has a great shot at qualifying for the state meet in late May.

The boys 1,600 relay team of Wagner, Panza, Locklin Newman and Trevor Momeyer also made the cut to compete with a time of 3:34.43.

On the girls side, junior high jumper Gabby Schlessinger finished the regular season with a jump of 5-2 to move herself into five-way tie for the fourth seeding.

“It just comes down to consistency, and she has to bring it Thursday,” Skandera said.

Sophomore javelin thrower Reaghan Panza turned in the 16th-best throw in Class AAA at 113-08.

Junior hurdler Maura Hileman ran her best time of the season at last week's Norwin Last Chance Carnival, a meet designed to give athletes one last attempt to try and qualify for the district meet, but fell short of qualifying in the top 24.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

