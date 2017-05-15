Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Track

Plum thrower Linhart earns WPIAL berth
Michael Love | Monday, May 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Last year as a freshman, Hunter Linhart finished a couple feet short of qualifying for the WPIAL Class AAA championships in the discus.

The Plum sophomore threw 119 feet, 10 inches at the qualifier. A year later, he is throwing nearly 12 feet further and has punched his ticket to Thursday's WPIAL meet at Baldwin.

“I missed WPIALs last year, and I was down on that, but I've kept telling myself I was going to make it this year. I set a goal and wasn't going to settle for anything less.”

Linhart is seeded 21st in the discus with a distance of 131-10.

“It's really great to be at WPIALs,” Linhart said. “I get to watch the other top throwers and take technique from them and incorporate it into my own to get better. I know they are going to raise my level competing against them. I know I can get a personal best.”

Knoch senior standout Jordan Geist is the top seed with a throw of 201-10.

“He goes through the circle so fast, and the explosion at the end is impressive,” Linhart said.

The top four finishers in each individual and relay event at the Class AAA championships automatically will qualify for the PIAA meet May 26-27 at Shippensburg University.

In addition, individuals and relays that place eighth or better at WPIALs, also will qualify for states provided their time, height or distance is equal to or better than the qualifying time set by the PIAA.

Plum will send four others in individual events and two boys relays.

Senior Carlee Domke will run the 100-meet dash (12.86) and is the 22nd seed. The top seed is Avonworth/Northgate junior Hunter Robinson at 12.01.

“For the 24th girl to be 12.88; that's amazing,” Oto said. “Carlee's stoked. She's excited. She's ready and wants to get better.”

Domke returns to WPIALs in the 300 (48.08) and is seeded 13th. She competed at WPIALs in the 300 as a freshman and achieved a personal best of 47.57.

Sophomore Madeline Monick ran at WPIALs as a freshman, and she's going back in both the 100 hurdles as the No. 8 seed (15.34) and the 300 hurdles as the 15th seed (48.36).

A trio of freshmen will make their WPIAL debut — Robert Hankinson in the boys 1,600 relay, Olivia Pernice in the triple jump (34-8) and Claire Gendron in the 100 hurdles (16.16).

Pernice's best distance in the triple jump is three inches further than Ana Benitez's distance as a freshman in 2014. Benitez placed 10th at WPIALs that year and set the school record in the event — 37-5 — as a senior last spring.

Hankinson will join seniors Kevin Brown and Jason Molinaro and junior Marcus Thomas on the boys 1,600 relay (3:34.96). Senior Nick Coxon is the alternate.

Coxon, Brown, Thomas and junior Karrson Ewing will make up the 400 relay (44.68) with junior Cole McMillop as the alternate.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.