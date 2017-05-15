Plum thrower Linhart earns WPIAL berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last year as a freshman, Hunter Linhart finished a couple feet short of qualifying for the WPIAL Class AAA championships in the discus.

The Plum sophomore threw 119 feet, 10 inches at the qualifier. A year later, he is throwing nearly 12 feet further and has punched his ticket to Thursday's WPIAL meet at Baldwin.

“I missed WPIALs last year, and I was down on that, but I've kept telling myself I was going to make it this year. I set a goal and wasn't going to settle for anything less.”

Linhart is seeded 21st in the discus with a distance of 131-10.

“It's really great to be at WPIALs,” Linhart said. “I get to watch the other top throwers and take technique from them and incorporate it into my own to get better. I know they are going to raise my level competing against them. I know I can get a personal best.”

Knoch senior standout Jordan Geist is the top seed with a throw of 201-10.

“He goes through the circle so fast, and the explosion at the end is impressive,” Linhart said.

The top four finishers in each individual and relay event at the Class AAA championships automatically will qualify for the PIAA meet May 26-27 at Shippensburg University.

In addition, individuals and relays that place eighth or better at WPIALs, also will qualify for states provided their time, height or distance is equal to or better than the qualifying time set by the PIAA.

Plum will send four others in individual events and two boys relays.

Senior Carlee Domke will run the 100-meet dash (12.86) and is the 22nd seed. The top seed is Avonworth/Northgate junior Hunter Robinson at 12.01.

“For the 24th girl to be 12.88; that's amazing,” Oto said. “Carlee's stoked. She's excited. She's ready and wants to get better.”

Domke returns to WPIALs in the 300 (48.08) and is seeded 13th. She competed at WPIALs in the 300 as a freshman and achieved a personal best of 47.57.

Sophomore Madeline Monick ran at WPIALs as a freshman, and she's going back in both the 100 hurdles as the No. 8 seed (15.34) and the 300 hurdles as the 15th seed (48.36).

A trio of freshmen will make their WPIAL debut — Robert Hankinson in the boys 1,600 relay, Olivia Pernice in the triple jump (34-8) and Claire Gendron in the 100 hurdles (16.16).

Pernice's best distance in the triple jump is three inches further than Ana Benitez's distance as a freshman in 2014. Benitez placed 10th at WPIALs that year and set the school record in the event — 37-5 — as a senior last spring.

Hankinson will join seniors Kevin Brown and Jason Molinaro and junior Marcus Thomas on the boys 1,600 relay (3:34.96). Senior Nick Coxon is the alternate.

Coxon, Brown, Thomas and junior Karrson Ewing will make up the 400 relay (44.68) with junior Cole McMillop as the alternate.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.