Several A-K Valley track and field athletes at top of WPIAL charts

Dillon Butz is a four-time WPIAL qualifier. Thursday at Baldwin High School will be his final shot at WPIAL glory.

The Apollo-Ridge senior is seeded first in the Class AA boys 200-meter dash and 400. He is one of several AK Valley individuals seeded first.

Butz, who earned a medal in the 100 (seventh) at last year's WPIAL finals and was 11th in the 200, said with all the talking and preparation almost over, he is ready to battle the best of the best.

“There's always going to be that added pressure when you are at the top of the food chain, so to speak,” Butz said. “Everyone is gunning for you, and everyone is looking to see if you can maintain that top spot. I put a little pressure on my back to perform because of that. But at the same time, I've been working hard, just as the others who have top seeds have. For me, the sport is all about going out and doing my best and having fun. I just hope my hard work will pay off.”

Butz said he has been eyeing this year's WPIAL meet after a hamstring injury slowed his efforts and goals last spring.

“It was definitely a down time for me,” he said. “Last year was one of the worst years I've ever had in track and field. I was really depressed about that. This year, it's the complete opposite. There's definitely a lot of motivation from that.”

Also seeded first at WPIALs is Burrell sprinter Nikki Scherer in the girls AA 100, 200 and 400. She's also on the top-seeded and defending champion Bucs 400 relay with Taylor Johnson, Alaina York and Allee Kuhns.

Scherer, the defending WPIAL champ, WPIAL record holder (24.24) and PIAA runner-up in the 200, might be the hunted Thursday, but she also considers herself a hunter.

“I always want to prove things to myself and also to everyone around me who believes in me,” Scherer said. “I have a lot of unfinished business this week. I am excited and ready to go.”

Senior teammate Lizzie Weimer is the defending champion in the AA discus and shot put. She's again the top seed in both — 135 feet, 8 inches in the discus and 43-4 in the shot put.

“I definitely have some good competition, especially in the discus,” said Weimer, who will be challenged by a discus group that includes No. 2 seed Maura Huwalt from South Park (134-8).

“I want to come out and make my last year something to remember with hopefully good numbers. As the top seed in two events, I put a little pressure on myself to perform my best and defend my position.”

The WPIAL finals begin at 1 p.m. with throwing events and preliminary track heats.

Riverview junior Adam Walker heads to WPIALs as the only AA boys pole vaulter above 13 feet (13-6). As he hopes to stay in the top spot, he received welcomed pointers Monday from WPIAL record holder and Riverview grad Evan Resnick.

“When I was a freshman, he was a senior. We pole vaulted together and made a bond,” Walker said. “For him to come back and take time to work with me, it really helped me a lot. It gave me a boost.”

The top five finishers at Baldwin in each AA event and top four from AAA qualify for the PIAA championships, set for May 26-27 at Shippensburg University. Those who place eighth or better in an event and meet the designated state qualifying standard set by the PIAA earn a trip to states.

Valley junior Darius Johnson leaped to a tie for the top seed (6-6) in the high jump at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet. He also is seeded seventh in the long jump with a distance of 21-1 recorded at the Section 7-AA meet at Freeport High School.

Robert Reichenbaugh, a Freeport senior, is the top seed in the boys AA 800 (1:57.30). He's only one of three under two minutes. He tied for second at WPIALs in 2016 (1:58.28) and finished 13th at states, missing a spot in the finals by 42-hundredths of a second.

Reichenbaugh also is ready to join teammates Alec Parker, Jonathan Asay and Kevin Lynch on the top-seeded AA boys 4x800 relay. The team is seeded first (8:17.87) by five seconds over No. 2 seed McGuffey.

Freeport freshman Sidney Shemanski will make her WPIAL debut, and she hopes to make her first championship meet at Baldwin one to remember. She is seeded first in the AA girls 800 with a time of 2:20.01.

Overall, more than 100 individual and relay spots will be occupied at Baldwin by competitors from the AK Valley. Numerous athletes have qualified in more than one event, with several of them in position to go for gold, WPIAL top-eight medals, trips to states and personal-best times, heights and distances.

“It's absolutely awesome to see the area do so well,” Butz said. “A ton of athletes have produced great times and distances and will do a great job in representing the area (Thursday).”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.