Brentwood girls track enjoys successful season

Brentwood's girls track and field team generated a .500 season this spring.

The Spartans finished 4-4 overall, defeating McGuffey, Chartiers-Houston, Bishop Canevin and Burgettstown in section competition.

“They are great girls. It was a fun season,” coach Mike Cramer said. “We were a few girls short of a winning season. Our strength was in the field (events).”

Among the team's top field competitors were sophomore Rebecca Dirling, freshman Mandy Race, senior Emma Betz and junior Morgan Dryburgh.

“Morgan Dryburgh came on and started to improve in the shot put at the end of the year,” Cramer said.

Another team strength was the performance of the jumping specialists, sparked by sophomores Brooke McQuillan, Courtney Cillo and Quintasia Streeter, and junior Destinee Kellner.

“We were solid in the jumps,” Cramer said. “Brooke McQuillan, Courtney Cillo and Destinee Kellner were very strong in triple and long jumps, and Quintasia Streeter came on late in the triple and high jumps after an early injury.”

Freshman Adele Sedlar was a leading competitor in the hurdling events for the Spartans.

“She really helped us in the hurdles as a freshman,” Cramer said.

There were five seniors and 11 juniors on the Brentwood girls' track and field squad this season.

Senior leadership was provided by Emma Betz, Morgan Carr, Molly Huffman, Melita Karadza and Madison Pelkey.

“This year's track season was, of course, one to remember,” Betz said. “Our boys team ended up making the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, and the girls improved personal records and continued to push themselves throughout the season. Track is certainly not an easy sport, but everyone pushed through and defeated teams that we were determined to beat.

“On the girls' side, things didn't seem to go quite the way we would hoped. Starting off 2-0 at our home track was definitely exciting, and defeating section rivals Forth Cherry and Carlynton was an awesome feeling.”

Betz, a three-sport athlete at Brentwood, competed in the hurdles, javelin and the 1,600-meter relay event this season.

“The javelin has always been my favorite event, and this year I threw 105 feet, 10 inches, which is my personal best,” she said. “Unfortunately, I landed two spots short of making it to the WPIAL finals. It still hasn't hit me that I will never be competing in high school sports again. This is so crazy, and sad, to think about since sports have always been such an important part of my life.

“My coaches and teammates were my favorite part of this team. I will absolutely miss this sport so much and everything it has taught me. Dr. (Ian) Shortt and both the young and older Mr. Cramers have impacted me so much, and I can't express how grateful I am that I had the opportunity to be coached by all of them.”

Huffman was not able to participate in track this spring because of an injury suffered during basketball season.

“We had strong senior leaders,” Cramer said. “Obviously, losing 20 points per meet (due to Huffman's absence) was huge.”

The junior class on this year's team was represented by Sierra Ashley, Julie Boytim, Bridget Cumer, Dryburgh, Kellner, Cyrene Kephalogianis, Rachel Milcic, Marie Stofesky, Emily Vickless, Sarah Walas and Julia Walter.

Sophomore athletes consisted of Anna Betz, Elizabeth Eagle and Natalie Murrio; along with Cillo, Dirling, McQuillan and Streeter. The leading freshman prospects in the girls' program included Akir Deng, Jensy Perez, Race, Madeline Travis, Sedlar and Paige Umble.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.