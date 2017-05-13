Ligonier Valley track teams focus on states

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There hasn't been a better boys track program in the District 6 Heritage Conference than Ligonier Valley during the past 10 years.

The Rams have captured 10 consecutive conference titles, again were undefeated in dual competition and won the Appalachian Conference championship. The girls also had a good season, finishing 8-2.

“We have a bunch of kids who work hard,” Ligonier Valley boys coach Don Smith said.

Now Ligonier Valley prepares for the PIAA Class AA District 6 championships Tuesday at Mansion Park in Altoona. The Rams will try to qualify for the PIAA championships May 26-27 at Shippensburg.

The trials begin at 4 p.m., with the finals at 6.

Smith said his team's approach differs from the rest of the season.

“We never try to win the district meet,” Smith said. “We're more concerned about getting kids to states.”

And Ligonier Valley could be taking a few more kids than usual this season.

The 400 relay team of Zack Beitel, Josh Fitz, Avery Arnono and Jackson Daugherty broke the school and conference record with a time of 44.1 seconds at the United Invitational.

And there is room to get better, Smith said.

“They do have some speed, but they still can improve their handoffs,” Smith said. “If they can perfect their handoffs, they'll go lower. That's what we're working on.”

Arnono, a junior, also runs the 400. His best time is 50.9.

“Avery hasn't lost a race,” Smith said.

Fitz, the lone senior on the relay, will compete in the 100 and Arnono in the 200.

Smith also likes the chances of pole vaulters Joe Tomosky, a senior, and Mack Ankney, a junior, and senior discus thrower Nick Gongaware.

Arnono and Tomosky are seeded No. 1 in the district,

Girls coach Al Fiorina has led the program for 33 years.

He said he is confident jumpers Olivia Miller and Rachel Horrell will make a return trip to Shippensburg.

Miller has the top distance in the long jump in the Heritage Conference, and Horrell owns the best distance in the triple jump.

“What will help them is they've been there,” Fiorina said. “They know what to expect and know how to prepare. Once you've been there, it's a whole different experience.

“Olivia and Rachel have been 1-2 all season. They're working hard and are more consistent.”

Pole vaulter Sarah Markosky also has a shot at qualifying for states.

“We have a lot of kids who will do well at districts,” Fiorina said. “We're hoping it's good enough for states.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.