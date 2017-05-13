Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Track

Ligonier Valley track teams focus on states
Paul Schofield | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 7:30 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

There hasn't been a better boys track program in the District 6 Heritage Conference than Ligonier Valley during the past 10 years.

The Rams have captured 10 consecutive conference titles, again were undefeated in dual competition and won the Appalachian Conference championship. The girls also had a good season, finishing 8-2.

“We have a bunch of kids who work hard,” Ligonier Valley boys coach Don Smith said.

Now Ligonier Valley prepares for the PIAA Class AA District 6 championships Tuesday at Mansion Park in Altoona. The Rams will try to qualify for the PIAA championships May 26-27 at Shippensburg.

The trials begin at 4 p.m., with the finals at 6.

Smith said his team's approach differs from the rest of the season.

“We never try to win the district meet,” Smith said. “We're more concerned about getting kids to states.”

And Ligonier Valley could be taking a few more kids than usual this season.

The 400 relay team of Zack Beitel, Josh Fitz, Avery Arnono and Jackson Daugherty broke the school and conference record with a time of 44.1 seconds at the United Invitational.

And there is room to get better, Smith said.

“They do have some speed, but they still can improve their handoffs,” Smith said. “If they can perfect their handoffs, they'll go lower. That's what we're working on.”

Arnono, a junior, also runs the 400. His best time is 50.9.

“Avery hasn't lost a race,” Smith said.

Fitz, the lone senior on the relay, will compete in the 100 and Arnono in the 200.

Smith also likes the chances of pole vaulters Joe Tomosky, a senior, and Mack Ankney, a junior, and senior discus thrower Nick Gongaware.

Arnono and Tomosky are seeded No. 1 in the district,

Girls coach Al Fiorina has led the program for 33 years.

He said he is confident jumpers Olivia Miller and Rachel Horrell will make a return trip to Shippensburg.

Miller has the top distance in the long jump in the Heritage Conference, and Horrell owns the best distance in the triple jump.

“What will help them is they've been there,” Fiorina said. “They know what to expect and know how to prepare. Once you've been there, it's a whole different experience.

“Olivia and Rachel have been 1-2 all season. They're working hard and are more consistent.”

Pole vaulter Sarah Markosky also has a shot at qualifying for states.

“We have a lot of kids who will do well at districts,” Fiorina said. “We're hoping it's good enough for states.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.