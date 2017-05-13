Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Derry's Baum eyes more gold at WPIAL track championships

Karen Kadilak | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 6:57 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

Derry senior Zach Baum earned a WPIAL swimming title and is zeroing in on one in track.

Baum is favored in the javelin for the WPIAL Class AA championships Thursday at Baldwin.

His distance of 192 feet, 11 inches is nearly 3 feet better than the second seed and far in front of other qualifiers, who range from 149 to 168 feet.

He also is seeded in the high jump (6-1).

Baum, a St. Vincent swimming recruit, set a WPIAL record (50.29 seconds) in winning the 100-yard butterfly event at the WPIAL championships over the winter.

Derry assistant track coach David McNichol said Baum, who is 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, has improved steadily since taking up the javelin as a sophomore.

He said Baum had a live arm from playing the outfield in baseball. That, combined with a strong core developed from swimming, has benefited him.

“(He has) explosiveness from (his) legs,” McNichol said.

Said Derry coach Mark Curcio: “He really caught on quickly with just raw power. Coach McNichol has really been honing in on his technique and footwork.”

Baum hopes to place in the top five in the WPIAL and make it to the PIAA championships May 26-27 at Shippensburg.

He is aiming for the school record of 195-3 and said he will be upset if he doesn't break it.

Baum helped the Trojans go 9-0 in double-dual meets and reach the WPIAL team finals.

“On a meet-by-meet basis, he would average 10 (to) 15 points, usually finishing first in the high jump and javelin, then earning various points in the shot put,” Curcio said. “Having someone like that, especially in the field, is a huge boost to the team when it comes to double duals.”

St. Vincent swimming coach Josh Gurekovich looks forward to Baum joining the Bearcats.

“He is a very versatile swimmer and could swim almost every event for our team and be successful,” Gurekovich said. “He is going to have the biggest impacts for us in the butterfly and (individual medley) events.”

Baum placed third in the 100 breaststroke (59.66) at the 2017 WPIAL championships, second in the 100 butterfly (50.05) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (58.47) at PIAAs. He competed for the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays that came in sixth and seventh, respectively, at WPIALs.

He plans to study mathematics.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

