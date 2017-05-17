Greensburg Salem distance relay teams aim for WPIAL gold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: 1 p.m. today (field event and preliminaries begin, running finals start at 3:30 p.m.)

It takes a special group to be a dominating relay team.

Greensburg Salem has two 3,200-meter relay teams that are capable of winning WPIAL titles.

The Golden Lions squads, led by seniors Frankie King and Riley Kwiatkowski, enter Thursday's WPIAL Class AAA track and field championships at Baldwin with impressive times.

The boys relay of King, sophomore twins Dylan and Cameron Binda and sophomore Mark Brown is seeded first with a time of 7 minutes, 51.29 seconds. Seneca Valley (7:57.28) and Franklin Regional (7:59.89) are close behind.

Greensburg Salem lost once this season when it was edged by returning Class AA champion Seneca (District 10) at the Butler Invitational. Seneca ran a 7:49.06.

“I certainly think they can run faster,” Greensburg Salem coach Nathan Snider. “We have four solid guys and four solid girls. It's a special group. It's like cross country. You're as good as your weakest link.”

The girls 3,200 relay enters the championships with the second-fastest time (9:28.72) behind Butler (9:22.64).

Kwiatkowski anchors the team of Maddy Murtland, junior Emma Andrasko and sophomore Malia Anderson.

“We're really a close group,” Kwiatkowski said. “We push and motivate each other every day. I guarantee we will make it to states.”

Snider said it's not a coincidence he made his seniors the anchors.

“I'd be comfortable with any of the boys running the anchor,” Snider said. “Frankie and Riley have a little bit more experience, and you want that experience.”

King said it's special to run with three talented sophomores.

“We're all hard workers,” King said. “We don't like to lose to each other. Our goal is make it to states and win a WPIAL title.”

Many of the distance runners will also be competing in individual events.

Fox watch

Hempfield senior Hayden Fox has a chance to be a double winner Thursday.

He is seeded No. 1 in the javelin (206 feet, 8 inches), and he is tied with Baldwin's Dave Johnston for the top seed in the pole vault at 14-3.

Fox owns the school record in the pole vault.

Sophomore teammate Zach Sattiaux is seeded No. 3 at 14 feet.

Burrell duo

Burrell seniors Nicole Scherer and Elizabeth Weimer are seeded first in numerous events in Class AA.

Scherer is No. 1 in the 100, 200 and 400.

Weimer is the thrower to beat in the shot put and discus.

Record watch

Connellsville senior Madison Wiltrout and Knoch senior Jordan Geist are not only looking to repeat their WPIAL titles, but they also could break more records.

Wiltrout, who is trying to become a four-time champion in the javelin, holds the top national mark of 185-5, set in a WPIAL qualifier at Norwin in 2015. Her meet record is 181, and her best throw this season is 173-10.

Geist's best throw this season is 74-10 1⁄ 4 . The national record is 77 feet. Geist has the WPIAL's top throws in the shot put and discus in Class AAA.

Too close to call

There will be two other matchups to watch.

Greensburg Central Catholic senior Moira O'Shea, the top seed in the Class AA 1,600, will be trying to dethrone Vincentian Academy senior Marianne Abdalah in the Class AA 3,200. Abdalah has a 4-second edge on O'Shea in the seed times.

In the Class AAA pole vault, Laurel Highlands' Cassandra Phelan (12-7) holds a 1-inch edge over Hempfield's Molly DeBone (12-6).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.