Gateway track and field sends host of athletes to states

Gateway's Damion Reed knew a different mindset was in order.

At last year's WPIAL Class AAA championships, Reed finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, one place from a trip to states.

The senior trailed fourth by only 38 one-hundredths of a second and was a second and a half behind 2016 WPIAL and PIAA champion Ayden Owens from North Allegheny.

Returning to WPIALs last week, Reed knew Owens, now a junior, would be tough to beat. Owens ran a 38.16 and defended his title.

But Reed, the Gateway school record holder in the 300, raced to second in a personal-best 39.18 and punched his ticket to states, set for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.

“Last year, I raced trying to beat him,” Reed said. “So, this year, I just focused on my race, kept my eye on my lane and my hurdles. At the second-to-last hurdle, I knew he was going to get it, but I had to keep pushing for second place.”

Reed will take to the track for the 300 preliminaries at 3 p.m. on Friday. If everything goes well, he will be back for the finals at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday.

“This is a blessing and a great opportunity at states for me and my teammates,” Reed said. “We really picked each other up (at WPIALs).”

Reed also will go to states as a member of the 400 relay with Bobby Szatkowski, Nana Adusepoku and Isaiah Cameron. The quartet didn't earn an automatic top-four finish, but its fifth-place time of 43.17 surpassed the designated state qualifying standard.

The 1,600 relay of Reed, Jaeron Wade, Cameron and Szatkowski earned an eighth-place medal (3:25.79). The time fell just short of the state standard.

Those who finish in places five through eight were eligible to earn a trip to states, provided their time, height or distance meet the PIAA's pre-set standards.

Senior Kristen Greggerson capped a stellar WPIAL career with a return to states. She collected three more WPIAL medals in the throws and, for the first time, she will compete in all three at states.

She automatically qualified with a runner-up finish in the discus (129 feet, 2 inches) and a fourth in the javelin (122-7).

Greggerson was fifth in the shot put, but her 38-7½ was better than the state-qualifying standard of 37-6.

“Getting to states in all three was a goal of mine since my freshman year,” she said. “This year, it's even more special considering what happened last summer with my knee injury. I really proved that I was ready, and nothing can stop me at this point.”

Greggerson was the only thrower in the WPIAL to qualify for states in all three events.

Gateway coach Tom LaBuff said he was pleased with the effort of all his athletes, no matter their finish. A number of them grabbed additional medals or qualified for states.

Freshman Macey Crawford ran at WPIALs for the first time, and it translated into a ticket to states in the 100 hurdles.

She got past the preliminaries and into the finals where she recorded a time of 15.49 and placed seventh. Her time was one one-hundredths of a second better than the state qualifying standard.

In fact, all eight medalists in the girls Class AAA 100 hurdles recorded qualifying times.

Crawford also medaled in the 300 hurdles (eighth, 47.18) and was a part of the 400 relay with Kiahnah Blakely-White, Sephanie Vojtek and Jakia Foster that earned an eighth-place medal (50.01).

The 400 missed a spot at states by 26 one-hundredths of a second.

Crawford, Blakely-White, Taylor Tomman and Mary Kromka teammed up to place 10th in the 1,600 relay (4:05.73).

The medals kept coming on the girls side as Blakely-White picked up one individually in the 200 (fifth, 26.11). She missed one in the 100 — finishing ninth — by nine one-hundredths of a second.

Senior Karina Krygowski tied for eighth in the girls Class AAA pole vault (9-6).

For the boys, senior Zion Burrell-Hall made the most of his final WPIAL meet by placing fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.42) and earning a spot at the state championships.

Courtney Jackson, a sophomore, leaped his way to a seventh-place medal in the triple jump (43-5¾).

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.