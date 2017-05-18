Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Track

Burrell's Scherer, Weimer combine for 6 gold medals at WPIAL championships
Chris Harlan | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Burrell's Nikki Scherer (right) edges Benthworth's Brenna Cavanaugh to win the Girl's Class AA 100 meter dash at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Burrell's Elizabeth Weimer competes in the Girl's Class AA Discus at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Burrell's Nikki Scherer wins the Girl's Class AA 200 meter dash at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Avonworth/Northgate's Hunter Robinson wins the Girl's Class AAA 400 meter dash at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Gabby Holmberg competes in the the Girl's Class AAA 300 meter hurdles at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Oakland Catholic's Hannah Schupansky keeps close pace with North Allegheny's Leah Mensch in the Girl's Class AAA 3200 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Vincentian Acadaemy's Marianne Abdalah wins the Girl's Class AA 3200 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Freeport's Sidney Shemanski wins the Girl's Class AA 800 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Upper St. Clair's Vianna Shiry wins the Girl's Class AAA 1600 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Burrell's Nikki Scherer wins the Girl's Class AA 400 meter dash at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Connellsville's Madison Wiltrout competes in the Girl's Class AAA javelin at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Derry's Kara McDonald competes in the Girl's Class AA Discus at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Moira O'Shea competes in the Girl's Class AA 1600 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Connellsville's Madison Wiltrout competes in the Girl's Class AAA javelin at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Moira O'Shea competes in the Girl's Class AA 1600 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

Updated less than a minute ago

The board that lists Burrell's track records needs updated.

But after this season, the school's trophy collection also could use a rearrangement.

“I'll try to talk the principal into getting our own little section over there,” track coach Steve White said, “just to highlight this year.”

That could take more than a little space.

Burrell's two star seniors, Nikki Scherer and Lizzie Weimer, celebrated six more gold medals Thursday at the WPIAL individual track and field championships, a memorable return trip to Baldwin Stadium where the Bucs won the WPIAL girls team title 10 days earlier.

Scherer won the 100, 200 and 400 meters, and celebrated a 400-meter relay win with junior Taylor Johnson, senior Alaina York and freshman Olivia Kelly. Weimer won the Class AA shot put and discus for the third year in a row.

“It feels good to leave on a good note,” said Weimer, now a six-time WPIAL champion. “It's just really weird to think this (next week) will be my last high school track meet.”

The top five finishers in Class AA and the top four in Class AAA earned automatic berths into the state championships next week in Shippensburg. The top eight can qualify if the athlete met the PIAA standard.

The PIAA meet is May 26-27.

“I worked the last four years for this,” Scherer said. “To see this all happen today, it's awesome.”

Among the state qualifiers was Freeport freshman Sidney Shemanski, who won the 800 meters in Class AA girls. Shemanski finished in 2 minutes, 19.96 seconds, just ahead of Riverside junior Sydney Wolf (2:20.62).

Also in Class AA, Burrell's Kaylen Sharrow (48.24) placed fourth in the 300 hurdles, Deer Lakes' Emily Mischen (34-11) was fifth in the shot put and Burrell's Eliza Oswalt (111-8) was fifth in the javelin.

With Scherer and Weimer leading the way, Burrell could challenge for the state title, awarded to the team with the most points in Shippensburg.

That would be another milestone in a sensational spring.

“I haven't had a whole lot of time yet (to reflect) because it's just one to another, but I've certainly been appreciative,” White said. “We're starting to realize, especially our seniors, that we're now here at the end with states next week.”

Scherer decided months ago that she wanted to win four WPIAL gold medals this year. That required a heavy workload Thursday. With preliminaries included, Scherer raced six times. She'll likely drop the 100 meters in Shippensburg.

“It was a lot harder than I anticipated, because I'd never actually done all four (with preliminaries) in one day,” Scherer said. “We usually just do three. I never run the 400. To do this, wow, it's a lot.”

She won the 100 meters in 12.36 seconds, about three-tenths ahead of Bentworth's Brenna Cavanaugh (12.67). Her 400-meter relay team crossed in 50.08 seconds, with Aliquippa second (50.85). Next, she finished the 400 meters in 56.69 seconds, more than two seconds ahead of Neshannock's Aidan Noga (58.77).

Finally, she won the 200 in 24.76 seconds, ahead of Aliquippa's Brittany Carter (26.67).

Scherer likely will run the 400 meters at Pitt. But among her four wins Thursday, the 100 meters meant the most, she said.

“Last year, I was the defending state champ and defending WPIAL champ, and I didn't win it last year,” said Scherer, who won both as a sophomore. “It kind of hit me like a wall.”

Weimer edged South Park's Maura Huwalt in the shot put and the discus. She threw the discus 138 feet, 7 inches and set a personal record in the shot put at 43-8. Her record effort broke her previous record by one inch.

“My dad was recording the measurements,” Weimer said, “and he said: ‘New school record.' ”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter. @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.