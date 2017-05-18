Burrell's Scherer, Weimer combine for 6 gold medals at WPIAL championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The board that lists Burrell's track records needs updated.

But after this season, the school's trophy collection also could use a rearrangement.

“I'll try to talk the principal into getting our own little section over there,” track coach Steve White said, “just to highlight this year.”

That could take more than a little space.

Burrell's two star seniors, Nikki Scherer and Lizzie Weimer, celebrated six more gold medals Thursday at the WPIAL individual track and field championships, a memorable return trip to Baldwin Stadium where the Bucs won the WPIAL girls team title 10 days earlier.

Scherer won the 100, 200 and 400 meters, and celebrated a 400-meter relay win with junior Taylor Johnson, senior Alaina York and freshman Olivia Kelly. Weimer won the Class AA shot put and discus for the third year in a row.

“It feels good to leave on a good note,” said Weimer, now a six-time WPIAL champion. “It's just really weird to think this (next week) will be my last high school track meet.”

The top five finishers in Class AA and the top four in Class AAA earned automatic berths into the state championships next week in Shippensburg. The top eight can qualify if the athlete met the PIAA standard.

The PIAA meet is May 26-27.

“I worked the last four years for this,” Scherer said. “To see this all happen today, it's awesome.”

Among the state qualifiers was Freeport freshman Sidney Shemanski, who won the 800 meters in Class AA girls. Shemanski finished in 2 minutes, 19.96 seconds, just ahead of Riverside junior Sydney Wolf (2:20.62).

Also in Class AA, Burrell's Kaylen Sharrow (48.24) placed fourth in the 300 hurdles, Deer Lakes' Emily Mischen (34-11) was fifth in the shot put and Burrell's Eliza Oswalt (111-8) was fifth in the javelin.

With Scherer and Weimer leading the way, Burrell could challenge for the state title, awarded to the team with the most points in Shippensburg.

That would be another milestone in a sensational spring.

“I haven't had a whole lot of time yet (to reflect) because it's just one to another, but I've certainly been appreciative,” White said. “We're starting to realize, especially our seniors, that we're now here at the end with states next week.”

Scherer decided months ago that she wanted to win four WPIAL gold medals this year. That required a heavy workload Thursday. With preliminaries included, Scherer raced six times. She'll likely drop the 100 meters in Shippensburg.

“It was a lot harder than I anticipated, because I'd never actually done all four (with preliminaries) in one day,” Scherer said. “We usually just do three. I never run the 400. To do this, wow, it's a lot.”

She won the 100 meters in 12.36 seconds, about three-tenths ahead of Bentworth's Brenna Cavanaugh (12.67). Her 400-meter relay team crossed in 50.08 seconds, with Aliquippa second (50.85). Next, she finished the 400 meters in 56.69 seconds, more than two seconds ahead of Neshannock's Aidan Noga (58.77).

Finally, she won the 200 in 24.76 seconds, ahead of Aliquippa's Brittany Carter (26.67).

Scherer likely will run the 400 meters at Pitt. But among her four wins Thursday, the 100 meters meant the most, she said.

“Last year, I was the defending state champ and defending WPIAL champ, and I didn't win it last year,” said Scherer, who won both as a sophomore. “It kind of hit me like a wall.”

Weimer edged South Park's Maura Huwalt in the shot put and the discus. She threw the discus 138 feet, 7 inches and set a personal record in the shot put at 43-8. Her record effort broke her previous record by one inch.

“My dad was recording the measurements,” Weimer said, “and he said: ‘New school record.' ”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter. @CHarlan_Trib.