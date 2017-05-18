Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Freeport senior Reichenbaugh claims 2 gold medals at WPIAL meet
Michael Love | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Freeport's Robert Reichenbaugh wins the boy's Class AA 800 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Apollo Ridge's Dillon Butz competes in the boy's Class AA 400 meter dash at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Knoch's Jordan Geist competes in the Boy's Class AAA Shot put at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Mark Brown runs the third leg of the Boy's Class AAA 3200 meter relay at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Nick Wagner wins the Boy's Class AAA 800 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Ayden Owens wins the Boy's Class AAA 300 meter hurdles at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Ayden Owens wins the Boy's Class AAA 110 meter hurdles at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Alex Murray competes in the Boy's Class AAA Shot put at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Austin Butler competes in the Boy's Class AAA Javelin at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Hayden Fox competes in the Boy's Class AAA Javelin at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Knoch's Jordan Geist celebrates after qualifying for states after his first throw while competing in the Boy's Class AAA Shot put at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Knoch's Jordan Geist competes in the Boy's Class AAA Shot put at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Frankie King runs the anchor leg of the Boy's Class AAA 3200 meter relay at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

Robert Reichenbaugh placed second in the WPIAL boys 800-meter run as a sophomore and was kept from another runner-up place last year by a photo finish.

A strong home-stretch finish in the Freeport senior's final WPIAL 800 race Thursday at Baldwin High School finally put him over the top in the event (1 minute, 58.30 seconds) and at the top of the medals podium with a first-place finish.

“I had nothing left (at the finish line), Reichenbaugh said. “I managed to pull it out (the lead) a little bit and save a little kick for the last 100. That saved me.”

The time wasn't his fastest of the season — he ran a 1:57.30 at the Butler Invite — so the veteran state qualifier in individual and relay events knows he has a best run left in him for states.

The PIAA Class AA and AAA championships are set for May 26-27 at Shippensburg University.

Reichenbaugh also will join Johnathan Asay, Kevin Lynch and Alec Parker on the Yellowjackets' 3,200 relay at the PIAA meet. The relay was one of the first WPIAL champions crowned Thursday as the No. 1 seed didn't relinquish that spot and won the title in 8:15.16. Their time was a couple of seconds better than their seed time and more than a second faster than runner-up Sewickley Academy (8:16.77).

“WPIALs is good competition, but states is a whole other level,” Reichenbaugh said.

A number of other boys competitors earned WPIAL gold or punched tickets to the PIAA meet.

The top five in each WPIAL Class AA event and the top four in AAA automatically qualified for the state meet.

Also, those who finished eighth or better and met the designated state-qualifying standard also advanced to the state meet.

Apollo-Ridge senior Dillon Butz is heading to his second state meet — the first was his sophomore season — and it's the first time he is going as a WPIAL champion.

He raced to WPIAL gold in the Class AA boys 400-meter dash. Butz bested the field with a time of 50.25, just faster than the 50.29 posted by Serra Catholic's Avery Boea-Gisler and Avonworth/Northgate's Elijah Thomas.

“It's an amazing feeling to go to states,” Butz said. “Winning a WPIAL title puts a whole new meaning to it. I had a little harder time in the final turn (of the 400) and they were passing me a little bit. But I found another cylinder inside of me, and I was able to kick it up as hard as I possibly could to the end.”

About an hour later, he ran the 200 final and earned silver in a time of 22.94. Aliquippa senior Antwan Brooks won in 22.58.

Darius Johnson had his sights set on surpassing 6 feet, 6 inches in the Class AA boys high jump.

In the end, the Valley junior had to settle for 6-5. But he didn't have to settle for anything less than a gold medal.

Johnson's first WPIAL championship, he said, gives him a good lead in to the PIAA meet.

“This is a blessing, for sure,” Johnson said. “This is the first time I'm a champion in anything, and I like it. Now, my focus is on getting a medal at states and finishing as high as I can.”

Johnson captured another medal earlier in the day when he placed sixth in the long jump (21-4½). The finish was one place from an automatic trip to states and one and a half inches from the state-qualifying standard.

Riverview's Adam Walker came in seeded first in the Class AA boys pole vault, but he had to settle for third after clearing 12-6. He also will be heading to states in the long jump as he took fifth with a top distance of 21-5¼.

Freeport junior Austin Kemp qualified for states in the Class AA shot put with a third-place finish at 45-9.

Burrell junior Jack Ryan did the same in the 200 with a fourth-place time of 23.26.

Kiski Area junior Nick Gabrielli earned a trip to states in the Class AAA boys 800 with an automatic fourth-place finish in 1:56.07.

His time was only 14 one-hundredths of a second from third (Franklin Regional's Matt Busche, 1:55.93).

Another individual state-qualifying finish was turned in by Riverview junior Ben Barnes, who placed fifth in the Class AA boys 3,200 with a time of 10:01.17.

The Deer Lakes boys Class AA 3,200 relay of Chad Zubik, Alex Sharkins, Josh Klemmensen and Josh Yourish placed fifth (8:25.93) and earned the final automatic qualifying spot to states in the event.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

