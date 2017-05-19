Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Knoch's Geist again sets WPIAL meet records in shot put, discus
Chris Harlan | Friday, May 19, 2017
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Knoch's Jordan Geist competes in the Boy's Class AAA Shot put at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Knoch's Jordan Geist competes in the Boy's Class AAA Shot put at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Connellsville's Madison Wiltrout competes in the Girl's Class AAA javelin at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Knoch's Jordan Geist celebrates after qualifying for states after his first throw while competing in the Boy's Class AAA Shot put at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Connellsville's Madison Wiltrout competes in the Girl's Class AAA javelin at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Frankie King runs the anchor leg of the Boy's Class AAA 3200 meter relay at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Mark Brown runs the third leg of the Boy's Class AAA 3200 meter relay at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Ambridge's Isaac Elliot edges Norwin's Nicholas Coleman at the finish line in the Boy's Class AAA 400 meter dash at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Avonworth/Northgate's Hunter Robinson wins the Girl's Class AAA 400 meter dash at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Gabby Holmberg competes in the the Girl's Class AAA 300 meter hurdles at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Apollo Ridge's Dillon Butz competes in the boy's Class AA 400 meter dash at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Oakland Catholic's Hannah Schupansky keeps close pace with North Allegheny's Leah Mensch in the Girl's Class AAA 3200 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Vincentian Acadaemy's Marianne Abdalah wins the Girl's Class AA 3200 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Nick Wagner wins the Boy's Class AAA 800 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Nick Wagner wins the Boy's Class AAA 800 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Burrell's Nikki Scherer wins the Girl's Class AA 200 meter dash at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Ayden Owens wins the Boy's Class AAA 300 meter hurdles at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Freeport's Sidney Shemanski wins the Girl's Class AA 800 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Upper St. Clair's Vianna Shiry wins the Girl's Class AAA 1600 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Burrell's Nikki Scherer wins the Girl's Class AA 400 meter dash at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Freeport's Robert Reichenbaugh wins the boy's Class AA 800 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Ayden Owens wins the Boy's Class AAA 110 meter hurdles at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Alex Murray competes in the Boy's Class AAA Shot put at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Burrell's Nikki Scherer (right) edges Benthworth's Brenna Cavanaugh to win the Girl's Class AA 100 meter dash at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Austin Butler competes in the Boy's Class AAA Javelin at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Hayden Fox competes in the Boy's Class AAA Javelin at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Derry's Kara McDonald competes in the Girl's Class AA Discus at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Moira O'Shea competes in the Girl's Class AA 1600 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Burrell's Elizabeth Weimer competes in the Girl's Class AA Discus at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Moira O'Shea competes in the Girl's Class AA 1600 meter run at the WPIAL track and field individual championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

This trip to Baldwin Stadium was bittersweet for Knoch's Jordan Geist.

The national-caliber thrower broke two meet records Thursday at the WPIAL individual track and field championships, winning both shot put and discus for the third year in a row.

One last time, the senior heard the crowd clap in unison trying to pump him up at a venue where he's made many memories.

“It's bitter because I've always thrown really well here and I'll miss it,” said Geist, a six-time WPIAL champion. “But sweet because I get to finally sit back and think about all the great stuff I've done here.”

The Arizona recruit recorded a personal-best in the discus Thursday with a 208-foot, 7-inch distance on his final throw. His previous best was 201-10, and he's optimistic he could reach 210 feet at the PIAA championship next week. The state finals are May 26-27 in Shippensburg.

Geist won the shot put with a 73-10¾ effort.

“Right now we're not focusing on shot put,” Geist said. “We've got bigger meets to come — the nationals — but 73-10 is perfectly fine with me today.”

Worried he peaked too soon last season, Geist is trying to build steadily toward the New Balance Nationals in June.

“This is one of those meets where you have to trust the system,” Geist said. “I didn't have the best meet ever, but still consistently around 73-high to 74-low. It's just about trusting my coaches and trying to get a big one at nationals.”

Connellsville javelin thrower Madison Wiltrout needed only one big throw Thursday to become a four-time WPIAL champion. Her lone toss covered 154-10. Elizabeth Forward's Brianna Spirnak was second at 137-11.

Wiltrout has dealt with discomfort in the elbow that required ulnar collateral ligament surgery in 2015.

“I had a lot of inflammation from the screw (and) some scar tissue irritating the nerve,” Wiltrout said. “I'm trying to save everything for states. Be smart. I won with one throw. Why go for more distance?”

Wiltrout said the elbow won't put her state title pursuit in doubt.

“I know I'm able to throw,” she said. “There's nothing wrong with the ligament, it's just stuff around it. It's able to be fixed easily. No surgery.”

The top five finishers in Class AA and the top four in Class AAA earned automatic berths into the state championships in Shippensburg. The top eight can qualify if the athlete met the PIAA standard.

North Allegheny's Ayden Owens, Avonworth/Northgate's Hunter Robinson and Burrell's Nikki Scherer won three individual gold medals apiece Thursday. Owens won the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the long jump in Class AAA boys. Robinson won the 100, 200 and 400 meters in Class AAA girls. Scherer won the 100, 200 and 400 in Class AA girls, and also added a gold medal in the 400-meter relay.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

