Fox Chapel runner Seeger looks to improve on last year's performance

Sarena Seeger, a junior at Fox Chapel, finished 27th at the PIAA cross country championships as a freshman and improved to a 17th-place finish last year. In the WPIAL championships, she posted a 17th-place finish in her freshman year and followed that with a ninth-place finish this past fall. She's working this summer to continue that upward trend.

“We've been working out as a team, and I think we'll do very well this year,” she said. “We're looking real good, and we've got everybody back. We're hoping to go back to states.

“My individual goal is to improve my finish at WPIALs, qualify for states again and finish higher than I did last year. I've been running every other day, and I'll be ready to go when the season starts.”

She turned her focus to track and cross country in eighth grade.

“I had been involved in swimming, but I was beginning to not like it,” she said. “I decided to try out for track, and I'm glad I made the decision.”

Though a long way from making a college decision, Seeger knows she wants to major in business and possibly stay involved with track and cross country. “I have a lot of time to decide,” she said. “My focus now will be on helping the team have a successful season.”

