Knoch's Geist chasing gold at Pan American Junior Championships
Knoch thrower Jordan Geist could be an international champion by Sunday evening.
The WPIAL and state record-holder enters this weekend's Pan American Junior Championships as the No. 1 seed in the shot put. He's scheduled to compete Sunday in Trujillo, Peru, at 11 a.m. eastern time.
Anybody who wants to follow junior pan ams live should go here to watch https://t.co/0d7OFPGAnq i compete this sunday at 11 A.M. Est!!!— Rev Knochness Monstr (@Jordan_Geist35) July 18, 2017
The Arizona recruit is seeded first at 23.19 meters, ahead of American teammate Adrian Piperie (22.59). Jamaica's Kevin Nedrick is third (20.65).
Geist is the No. 1 seed in the shot put. pic.twitter.com/YHFO3jbUK3— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) July 19, 2017
Geist graduated earlier this summer as a six-time WPIAL and six-time state champion. He won the shot put and discus three years in a row and holds PIAA championship meet records in both.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/P3YC6LjXfF— Rev Knochness Monstr (@Jordan_Geist35) July 3, 2017
For a meet schedule (Pages 15-18), visit www.athleticsnacac.org .
For a complete performance list, visit www.athleticsnacac.org/wp-content .
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.