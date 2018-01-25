High school roundup for Jan. 25: Chartiers Valley girls defeat No. 5 West Allegheny

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sparked by strong play just before and after halftime, the Chartiers Valley girls basketball team earned a 49-39 victory over No. 5 West Allegheny in a Section 1-5A game Thursday night.

Megan McConnell had 21 points and Mackenzie Wagner scored 16 for the defending WPIAL champion Colts (11-6, 5-2), who have won three straight games and avenged a 52-48 from Jan. 4.

Hannah Lindemuth had 14 points for West Allegheny (13-5, 6-1), which lost its first section game of the season.

North Allegheny 49, Pine-Richland 27 — Rachel Martindale had 14 points and Piper Morningstar added 12 as No. 1 North Allegheny (15-0, 7-0) cruised to a Section 1-6A win.

Seneca Valley 51, North Hills 50 — Madelyn Karchut's free throw in the final seconds gave Seneca Valley (9-6, 4-3) a Section 1-6A win. Karchut had 14 points, and Gretchen Koken added 16 for Seneca Valley.

Bethel Park 52, Upper St. Clair 39 — Olivia Westphal had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as No. 3 Bethel Park (11-4, 5-2) won in Section 3-6A. Kate Groninger had 10 points to lead No. 5 Upper St. Clair (7-7, 4-3), which trailed 24-12 at halftime.

Mt. Lebanon 64, Canon-McMillan 46 — Haley Sabol tallied 24 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (9-8, 5-2) to a Section 3-6A victory.

Peters Township 62, Baldwin 50 — Isabella Mills scored 24 points and Makenna Marisa had 20 as No. 2 Peters Township (13-2, 6-1) won in Section 3-6A. Abby Larkin scored 24 for Baldwin (3-12, 0-7).

South Fayette 73, Montour 59 — Maura Castelluci had 24 points for South Fayette (10-4, 6-1) in a Section 1-5A victory.

Thomas Jefferson 59, Woodland Hills 47 — Jenna Clark's 22 points led the way for No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (14-3, 6-1) in a Section 2-5A victory.

Trinity 64, Greensburg Salem 31 — Class 5A No. 1 Trinity (15-3, 9-0) opened a 23-6 lead in the first quarter en route to a Section 3-5A victory. Riley DeRubbo had 19 points for the Hillers. Megan Kallock scored 17 for Greensburg Salem (6-10, 3-6).

Uniontown 57, Laurel Highlands 46 — Kelsey Rose had 21 points to vault Uniontown (7-9, 4-5) to a Section 3-5A win. Taylor Smith scored 19 for Laurel Highlands (2-16, 1-7).

Hampton 53, Armstrong 41 — Ali Collins had 28 points and Laryn Edwards added 20 as No. 3 Hampton (13-2, 9-2) won a Section 4-5A game.

Mars 76, Plum 33 — Lauren Wasylson and Tai Johnson scored 18 points apiece, and Johnson surpassed 1,0000 career points as Mars (12-4, 6-1) won a Section 4-5A game. Kennedie Montue led Plum (4-14, 2-7) with 12 points.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 47, Freeport 33 — Three players scored in double figures for the Class 4A No. 1 Trojanettes in a Section 1 victory, Molly Rottmann's 400th as the program's head coach. Kylee Lewandowski led CWNC (15-0, 9-0) with 13 points, while Tess Myers and Dani Short added 12 apiece. Jenna Manke fronted the Yellowjackets (10-6, 7-2) with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Highlands 54, Valley 38 — Renee Cebula recorded a double-double, scoring a game-high 25 points and pulling down 11 rebounds as Highlands cruised past Valley in Section 1-4A play. Alex Marasco scored 13 points for Highlands (2-13, 2-7). Maddy Hill scored 13 points, and Auveonna Perkins added 12 points for Valley (2-14, 0-8).

Knoch 55, Burrell 37 — Kaylen Sharrow had a game-high 25 points, but Burrell (5-10, 3-6) dropped a Section 1-4A game at Knoch (8-9, 6-2). Kayla Grafton had 21 points for the Knights.

Blackhawk 64, Quaker Valley 37 — Mackenzie Amalia had 22 points and Mady Aulbach added 15 as No. 3 Blackhawk (15-1, 8-1) won in Section 2-4A.

Belle Vernon 58, South Park 47 — Lindsay Steeber tallied 20 points as Belle Vernon claimed a victory in a Section 3-4A game.

Keira Boff had 12 points, and Taylor Kovach added 10 for the Leopards (14-4, 9-1), who have won six straight games. Maura Huwalt had 18 points for South Park (9-7, 6-4).

Elizabeth Forward 60, Mt. Pleasant 33 — Bri Spirnak had 30 points as Elizabeth Forward (11-5, 7-3) rolled to a Section 3-4A win. Juliann Kalp scored 10 points for Mt. Pleasant (5-11, 3-7), which fell behind 13-2 in the first quarter.

Keystone Oaks 64, Derry 38 — Gillian Piccolino had 23 points to lead Keystone Oaks (14-3, 10-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Kam Kelly had 13 points for Derry (1-14, 1-9).

Southmoreland 55, Yough 11 — Maggie Moore had 16 points, and Charity Henderson added 12 as Southmoreland (11-7, 4-6) defeated Yough (0-17, 0-10) in Section 3-4A. The Scotties led 18-0 in the first quarter.

Beaver Falls 49, Riverside 45 — AJ Harper had 17 points and Island Bradley added 16 as Beaver Falls (10-6, 5-4) won in Section 1-3A. Marley Wolf had 19 points for Riverside (10-5, 5-3).

Brownsville 47, McGuffey 46 — Alexis Carson's 24 points led the way for Brownsville (4-13, 2-7) in a Section 2-3A win.

Charleroi 61, South Side Beaver 35 — Maria Claybaugh had 21 points and Kaitlyn Riley added 19 as No. 5 Charleroi (15-2, 8-1) won in Section 2-3A. The Cougars led 21-3 in the first quarter.

East Allegheny 61, Waynesburg 3 — Amaia Johnson had 23 points and Amani Johnson added 18 as No. 3 East Allegheny (18-0, 9-0) won in Section 2-3A.

Apollo-Ridge 47, Seton LaSalle 40 — Maddy Moore scored a team-best 11 points to help Apollo-Ridge (9-7, 5-4) defeat Seton LaSalle (7-11, 4-5) and move into sole possession of third place in the Section 3-3A standings. Rylee Eaton added 10 points for the Vikings, who used a 16-7 advantage in the second quarter to take a 23-19 lead into halftime.

Bishop Canevin 47, Avonworth 42 — Kasey Kaczorowski had 19 points and Shamijha Price added 17 as No. 1 Bishop Canevin (12-3, 9-0) won in Section 3-3A.

Shady Side Academy 45, Carlynton 44 — Arianna Goitz scored 19 points and Catherine Jewart added 15 as Shady Side Academy (9-7, 4-5) won a Section 3-3A. Jaelyn Melko had 17 points for Carlynton (5-11, 1-7).

Chartiers-Houston 63, Burgettstown 50 — Alexa Williamson scored 39 points for No. 3 Chartiers-Houston (12-5, 9-1) in a Section 1-2A win.

Brentwood 57, Springdale 10 — Anna Harmon scored five points for Springdale (1-13, 0-9) in a Section 2 loss at Class 2A No. 5 Brentwood (13-4, 8-2).

Leechburg 75, Northgate 48 — Mikayla Lovelace (23 points, 12 rebounds) and Daesha Knight (11 points, 10 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for Class 2A No. 4 Leechburg (14-2, 9-1) in a Section 2 win over Northgate (10-7, 5-5). Brittany Robilio scored 26 points for the Blue Devils.

Riverview 54, Ellis School 30 — Riverview outscored Ellis School, 17-1, in the first quarter on its way to a Section 2-2A win. Francesca Lio led the Raiders (7-8, 4-6) with 14 points. McKenzie Small had 12 points, and Alyssa Cappa scored 10.

Vincentian Academy 74, Sto-Rox 42 — Caroline Elliott had 25 points as No. 1 Vincentian Academy (15-1, 10-0) earned a Section 2-2A victory.

Jeannette 37, Beth-Center 32 — Dymond Crawford scored 21 points to guide Jeannette (6-11, 4-6) to a win in Section 3-2A. The Jayhawks closed the game on a 15-6 run.

Monessen 33, Jefferson-Morgan 31 — Qitarah Hardison had 16 points to carry Monessen (2-14, 1-6) to a Section 2-A victory. The Greyhounds broke a 12-12 halftime tie with a 12-5 third-quarter run.

St. Joseph 62, Aquinas Academy 47 — In Section 3-A, St. Joseph (9-8, 3-3) outscored Aquinas Academy, 29-17, in the second half to earn a win.

Alex Jones led St. Joseph with 27 points and finished one point shy of reaching 1,000 points for her career. Chloe Kurpakus had 15 points, and Anna Swierczewski scored 10. Mary Casamassa had 21 points for Aquinas Academy.

Winchester Thurston 69, Clairton 21 — Gia Thorpe had 29 points and Ayanna Townsend added 23 as No. 1 Wincheter Thurston (10-4, 7-0) won in Section 3-A.

Connellsville 65, Penn-Trafford 44 — Zoe Youdell and Baileigh Bishop each scored 16 points as Connellsville (7-9) won a nonsection game. Stephanie O'Donnell had 16 points to lead Penn-Trafford (7-10).

Boys basketball

Mars 48, Chartiers Valley 17 — Robby Carmody had 26 points as No. 1 Mars (12-3, 7-0) rolled to a Section 2-5A victory. Chartiers Valley (7-8, 4-4) was outscored 20-2 in the first half.

Deer Lakes 59, Derry 43 — Jake Kelly had 14 point to lead Deer Lakes (8-7, 4-3) in Section 1-4A. Justin Huss had 16 points for Derry (6-7, 4-4), which was outscored 33-23 in the second half.

Serra Catholic 60, Springdale 51 — Malik Edmundson scored 21 points as No. 4 Serra Catholic defeated Springdale in Section 1-2A play. Jimmy Moon added 16 points for Serra Catholic (13-2, 6-1). Josh Harmon scored 19 points, and Michael Zolnierczyk scored 12 for Springdale (9-5, 5-3).

Burgettstown 72, Chartiers-Houston 42 — Ryan Lounder had 15 points and Max Shaw added 13 as Burgettstown (13-3) won a nonsection game.

Cheswick Christian Academy 44, Calvary Academy 32 — Cheswick Christian Academy scored 17 fourth quarter points to pull away from Calvary Academy for a nonsection win. Isaiah Malloy scored 16 points, and Will Dryburgh scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Cheswick Christian (2-9).

Hockey

South Park 9, Deer Lakes 1 — Christopher Rudy scored for Deer Lakes (7-6) in a PIHL Class A loss. Eight skaters scored for South Park (8-7), including Michael Marynchak, who scored twice.

Chartiers Valley 11, Freeport 0 — Michael Sedlak recorded a hat trick and added two assists as Chartiers Valley (8-7) shut out Freeport in Class A play. Morgan Penn recorded 41 saves in the loss for Freeport (3-14).