Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Volleyball

Fox Chapel volleyball aims to rebound

Marty Stewart | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 5:45 p.m.

Updated 34 minutes ago

For the first time since 2003, the Fox Chapel boys volleyball team was on the outside looking in when the WPIAL playoffs began last season.

After finishing with a 4-10 overall record and 3-9 mark in section, coach Phil O'Keeffe sees promise in this year's team.

“So far, the competitiveness of the entire group has been excellent,” he said. “At this point, passing and setting should be our strengths.”

The team will be paced by a quartet of seniors — outside hitters Jerett Zaleski and Dominic Scanga, libero Matt Heilmann and setter Alex Lawson. They will be joined by junior middle hitter Jacob Klein, junior libero/defensive specialist David Sullivan, junior opposite Ray Tarasi, sophomore middle hitter Ryan Kerr and freshman outside hitter Ethan Alfery.

Inexperience and height are areas of concern.

“We will have a lot of first-time starters, so getting them up to game speed is key,” he said. “We also have a relative lack of height, but the ball control should make up for that.”

The Foxes again arguably will be in the toughest section in the WPIAL with North Allegheny, Seneca Valley, Pine-Richland and Shaler.

“I think we are in the toughest section in the state,” O'Keeffe said. “As always, we will shoot to be in the mix for a deep run in the playoffs. Realistically, making the playoffs after a year's absence would be a good accomplishment.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.