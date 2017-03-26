Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Volleyball

Gateway boys volleyball team eyes spike in success

William Whalen | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 8:15 p.m.

After coaching volleyball for more than 20 years, even Gateway boys volleyball coach Greg Lockey came away from last season a bit wiser.

“I just learned that you have to see the players for who they are, and if you don't give some other people opportunities, you never know what they're capable of,” said Lockey, who will be retiring at the end of the year after 27 seasons of coaching. “The object is to win, and we're going to have fun. And even if we lose, we're still going to have fun.”

Last season, in his second year with the Gators, Lockey led Gateway to a fourth-place finish in Section 3-3A, which snapped the program's 16-year playoff drought.

Gateway bowed out in the first round with a 3-0 loss to semifinalist Seneca Valley.

“I thought we could have done a little better (against Seneca Valley) because of the nerves and unfamiliar territory,” Lockey said. “They still want to experience that emotion, and even though people don't give us a chance, we still think we have a chance.”

Only two starters return: 6-foot-4 junior middle hitter John Kromka and 5-10 former libero Jonathan Gable. Kromka led the team in blocks and was near the top in kills last season. Gable will move to the front row as the Gators' new setter.

After taking his junior season off, 6-1 senior middle hitter Amrith Channarasappa will return. Lockey said he likes the potential of 6-2 junior left outside hitter Mark Bozicevic, who is in his first year.

What 5-9 outside hitter James Shin might lack in size, he makes up for with intelligent play. Lockey described Shin as a “smart hitter” who is still learning to play the game. Six-foot-1 junior Salvatore Aiello will play right outside hitter.

“Mistakes and errors are going to happen, but how we respond to them and correct them is important,” Lockey said.

A starter last season at libero on the JV team, junior Dylan Cassidy will reprise the defensive specialist role for varsity.

Section 3-3A teams Latrobe, Norwin and the 2016 WPIAL Class AAA champion Penn-Trafford were three of the top six seeds in the 2016 WPIAL Class AAA bracket. Lackey figures those teams will be strong again, leaving five schools fighting for the fourth and final section playoff spot.

“The mood is very hyper, and they're contagious to each other,” Lockey said. “They're excited because of last year.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

