Norwin volleyball team's young lineup to be tested

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Norwin boys volleyball team will have a new look this season. The Knights return just two players who will look to lead the team and build off their success in previous seasons.

“We have a very young and small team, one of the smallest I have coached in my career,” coach Al Warden said. “In order to execute with the lack of size, we are going to have to focus on our ball control and defense.”

One of the returnees, senior Remi Lojas, reiterated Warden thoughts, noting the need for playing together.

“We will have to play as a team to execute,” he said. “We will have to do everything right — defense, blocking and passing, especially.”

Norwin lost a leader and all-state player in Mitch Niderstros, who graduated.

Warden will be looking for some of his older players to step up, especially his seniors.

“We are very excited about newcomer, senior Matt Schaich, this year,” Warden said. “We expect a lot out of him. He has shown what he can do on the court and what he has to offer to the team.”

With the experience and talent, Lojas is excited about the opportunity to lead the team this season.

“I need to be a leader on and off the court, doing whatever it takes,” Lojas said. “Whether that means being a vocal leader or motivating my teammates by my play, I am ready for that. We need to practice and compete every day.”

With the success of Norwin volleyball in the past, Warden's goals and expectations have not changed.

“The goal is always to win the section,” Warden said.

Lojas added: “We want to win the section every year, we want to win the WPIAL championship every year. We know the competition in our section is tough, but there are no excuses; nothing has changed.”

Lojas also set high goals for himself.

“Every year I want to get better first and foremost,” Lojas said. “I see myself as an all-state player, so that is what I am going to go for.”

Warden had some high praise for the senior, for his leadership and dedication to the team.

“Remi tore his ACL playing basketball and decided to hold off on surgery until June,” Warden said. “It shows what he means to this team, and what kind of teammate he is that he will fight for them.”

“This is my senior year, I did not want to go out like that,” Lojas said. “If I am going to go out, I will go out trying to win.”

Other seniors include middle hitters Zane Kaigler and Grant Saunders; outside hitters Brady Gross, Andrew Chenot and Matthew Schaich; and back row players Tanner Carr and Andy Halza.

Norwin, which advanced to the semifinals of its host tournament Saturday, will compete in Section 3-3A with Latrobe, defending WPIAL champion Penn-Trafford and Hempfield, as well as Gateway, Armstrong and Penn Hills.

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.