Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Volleyball

Norwin volleyball team's young lineup to be tested

Cody Scott | Monday, March 27, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Joe Ferragonio sets the ball during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Joe Ferragonio digs the ball during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Jake Williams attempts a kill during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Josh Gubanich returns the ball during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Matthew Schaich digs the ball during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Jake Williams attempts a kill during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Matthew Schaich digs the ball during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Josh Gubanich returns the ball during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.

Updated 50 minutes ago

The Norwin boys volleyball team will have a new look this season. The Knights return just two players who will look to lead the team and build off their success in previous seasons.

“We have a very young and small team, one of the smallest I have coached in my career,” coach Al Warden said. “In order to execute with the lack of size, we are going to have to focus on our ball control and defense.”

One of the returnees, senior Remi Lojas, reiterated Warden thoughts, noting the need for playing together.

“We will have to play as a team to execute,” he said. “We will have to do everything right — defense, blocking and passing, especially.”

Norwin lost a leader and all-state player in Mitch Niderstros, who graduated.

Warden will be looking for some of his older players to step up, especially his seniors.

“We are very excited about newcomer, senior Matt Schaich, this year,” Warden said. “We expect a lot out of him. He has shown what he can do on the court and what he has to offer to the team.”

With the experience and talent, Lojas is excited about the opportunity to lead the team this season.

“I need to be a leader on and off the court, doing whatever it takes,” Lojas said. “Whether that means being a vocal leader or motivating my teammates by my play, I am ready for that. We need to practice and compete every day.”

With the success of Norwin volleyball in the past, Warden's goals and expectations have not changed.

“The goal is always to win the section,” Warden said.

Lojas added: “We want to win the section every year, we want to win the WPIAL championship every year. We know the competition in our section is tough, but there are no excuses; nothing has changed.”

Lojas also set high goals for himself.

“Every year I want to get better first and foremost,” Lojas said. “I see myself as an all-state player, so that is what I am going to go for.”

Warden had some high praise for the senior, for his leadership and dedication to the team.

“Remi tore his ACL playing basketball and decided to hold off on surgery until June,” Warden said. “It shows what he means to this team, and what kind of teammate he is that he will fight for them.”

“This is my senior year, I did not want to go out like that,” Lojas said. “If I am going to go out, I will go out trying to win.”

Other seniors include middle hitters Zane Kaigler and Grant Saunders; outside hitters Brady Gross, Andrew Chenot and Matthew Schaich; and back row players Tanner Carr and Andy Halza.

Norwin, which advanced to the semifinals of its host tournament Saturday, will compete in Section 3-3A with Latrobe, defending WPIAL champion Penn-Trafford and Hempfield, as well as Gateway, Armstrong and Penn Hills.

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.