Title defense begins for Penn-Trafford boys volleyball

Despite all its success during the 2016 regular season, Penn-Trafford boys volleyball coach Jim Schall kept his team focused by playing the underdog card all the way to the school's first WPIAL Class AAA championship.

“I think going into the finals we were still the top seed, but I still felt like we were a little bit of the underdog,” said Schall, who is entering his 15th season. “I wasn't going to predict a win, but I thought we had a pretty good chance (to win) going into the WPIAL final.”

Penn-Trafford (20-2) had finally arrived. The championship marked the end to a long journey to the top of the WPIAL mountain.

“Many points in the (2016) season could have gone a bit differently, but it seemed to go our way,” Schall said. “It was a pretty determined group.”

Things took a turn for Penn-Trafford in the PIAA semifinals when the Warriors fell to Penn Manor in four sets. It was then where the 2016 season ended and the 2017 season began.

“It was a fun year, and I think they'd like to do something like that again,” Schall said. “It's a new team and a new season, (and) I don't sense that we're satisfied with what we did last year.”

The Warriors are stocked with talent and size at almost every position. Senior Joe Salesi (5-foot-9) will move from the libero position to setter. Schall described Salesi as one of the best athletes on the team and acknowledged that his linemates are going to need some time to adjust to their new setter.

P-T also returns 6-2 senior outside hitter Brandon McGowan, who ranked near the top of the WPIAL in kills last season and is expected to continue to be a force on the outside. Senior Zach Werksman (6-3) will take over at middle hitter and 6-3 senior Chris Spangler will be the other outside hitter. Austin Mossellum and Nick Tarabrella will see time in the back row as defensive specialists and 6-2 senior Anthony Juliane will play middle hitter.

“We have some real good players and some new guys that will do well,” Schall said. “I think it's a competitive group. We'll see how things work out.”

Coming off its first section title in school history, if Penn-Trafford wants to make a run and repeat as the Section 3-3A champion, the road is going to be hard fought. Schall believes Latrobe, Norwin and Hempfield will contend for a title while question marks surround programs such as Gateway, Armstrong and Penn Hills. Gateway returned to the postseason in 2016 but was knocked out in the first round by Seneca Valley.

“After three weeks of practice, I think everybody's anxious to start playing,” Schall said.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.