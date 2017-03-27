Deer Lakes volleyball team wants to go deeper this year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brady Schuller chuckled briefly when recalling Deer Lakes' run to the WPIAL and PIAA Class AA volleyball championships in 2011.

“That was the best time of my life,” said Schuller, a senior opposite hitter on that team. “We had fun, and we worked really hard. It was just a lot of hard work. We worked for four years to get to that point. We lost our fair share of games ... we've just got to stay motivated and work hard.”

Now a first-year coach for the Lancers, Schuller hopes to help his alma mater reach the pinnacle again. A perennial playoff team, Deer Lakes won a section title and advanced to the WPIAL semifinals and state playoffs last season— all for the first time since 2012.

Though five seniors graduated from that team, enough remains that the Lancers think they can make another run this season.

“We have a long history in volleyball of section champions, WPIAL first, second and third (places), and I want to continue that legacy,” senior setter Jacob Guiciardi said. “Our biggest key is just, don't stop. As long as we keep working harder every day, I think we can continue to better ourselves and make it further and further.”

Last season represented somewhat of a breakthrough for Deer Lakes, which unseated Derry as section champions by sweeping the Trojans in their season series.

The Lancers had been eliminated in the WPIAL quarterfinals each season from 2013-15, but they got back last season. After a semifinal loss to Beaver County Christian, they rebounded to beat Montour in the WPIAL consolation match and advance to the state playoffs, where they fell to Saegertown in the first round.

“(We need to) just keep doing what we did last year, keep pounding the ball when we're hitting, keep passing well, playing defense,” junior opposite hitter Devin Demace said. “We want to get even farther than we did last year. We're just looking to build off that.”

Deer Lakes (1-0) began the season with a nonsection win at Armstrong before competing at Norwin's tournament Saturday, where the Lancers fell to Beaver County Christian in the quarterfinals.

“They're pretty good on serve-receive and hitting the ball. They're just not playing well defensively,” said Schuller, a volunteer assistant on last season's team who replaced Zak Roberts as coach. “Before-game jitters get to you, you get mixed up on defense and it's really easy to mess up.

“To be quite honest, I've got jitters myself. It's a great honor (to be coach), but I've got some jitters myself. But I'm enjoying it.”

Among the starters Deer Lakes is replacing are a pair of second-team all-WPIAL selections in libero Kaleb Jewell and middle hitter Mark Kopinski and setter Tyler Noble, a third-team all-WPIAL pick. Defensive specialist Adam Rothrauff and hitter Nick Skinner also graduated.

The Lancers return their lone all-WPIAL first-teamer from last season in 6-foot-4 junior outside hitter Tyler Osselborn, along with 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter Dan Hutchinson, an all-WPIAL second-team pick.

“It makes my job a little bit easier because they know what they're doing, and when they know what they're doing, it makes it easier for me to get them the ball so they can do what they do,” said Guiciardi, who along with junior Josh Solomon is working to fill Noble's shoes at setter. “We need to just work on getting to know each other as players so we know what each other think, just to make it all run a little bit better.”

Junior Tyler Noble is stepping in at libero, and Schuller said he expects his outside hitters to play more of a passing role than in the past. Hutchinson and Osselborn can play front and back row.

Other expected contributors include senior Adam Sack and junior Trevor Sutch at middle hitter and junior Cam Guy at opposite hitter.

The Lancers will compete in Section 2-AA with Derry, Mars, Obama Academy and Summit Academy.

“As far as our section goes, we have some competition we have to get past first,” Schuller said. “One game at a time.”

But the ultimate goal is clear.

“They want to be a force in the state playoffs, so I want to get them there,” Schuller said.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.