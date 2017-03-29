Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Volleyball

Latrobe volleyball undeterred by lack of experience

Kevin Lohman | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
Latrobe's Bryce Harr #3 and Mirko Pandini #2 look to block the ball during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Latrobe's Bryce Harr #3 attempts a kill during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Latrobe's Tate Obarto and Reed Fenton #2 look to dig the ball during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Latrobe's Tate Obarto sets a shot during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Latrobe's Reed Fenton #2 attempts a kill during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Latrobe's Holden Kammerer attempts a kill during a game in the Norwin Boy's Volleyball tournament on Saturday March 25, 2017, at Norwin High School.

After racking up 10 wins in Section 3-AAA last year and making a run to the WPIAL quarterfinals last season, the Latrobe boys volleyball team was forced to hit the reset button heading into this year's campaign.

Graduation was not very kind to the Wildcats roster, but coach Drew Vosefski said he is confident the program has the resources needed to reload and compete once again.

“We graduated 13 off of last year's roster, and many were big contributors to our season, so we're definitely going to feel the sting. But we have some young guys coming up now. We still have our big guy, Reed Fenton, who made All-WPIAL as a freshman, and a lot of other guys we feel are ready to step up,” Vosefski said.

“Our goal is still to challenge for the section championship. With a little more experience and a little more court time, we'll be fine this year.”

Of Latrobe's few returning players, Fenton stands out as a notable name. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter was awarded the distinction of captain this year, as a sophomore, and Vosefski said he is anticipating another strong step forward for the talented youngster who also shined on the Wildcats' basketball team this winter.

“He just brings a quiet, calming effect because his teammates understand that Reed will do what it takes to get the job done,” Vosefski said. “To have somebody that young, with the talents he has, to reassure some of the younger guys that might not have the experience, that's priceless.”

While most of Latrobe's opponents this season likely will focus their energy on minimizing Fenton's efforts, there's another young outside hitter on the team who Vosefski believes will earn quick notice in Section 3-AAA — 6-3 sophomore Alex Ryan.

“This is a kid I have slated to be the next Reed Fenton for us, this year. Where Reed was last season, he'll be this there this season. He'll be in the starting lineup; he's got all the tools — the jump serve, the defense,” Vosefski said. “We're expecting big things from him this year, and we think he's up to the challenge.”

Senior right-side hitter Bryce Harr also returns to help the team's offensive attack in front of the net.

Fenton had 16 kills and Harr had eight in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Armstrong.

A pair of juniors, Mirko Pandini and Tate Obarto, will start at middle hitter and setter, respectively. Obarto had 25 assists Tuesday night.

Nate Clair likely will fill the role of libero, while Holden Kammerer is expected to see time at middle hitter.

Though the overall level of experience might not be up to par in comparison with previous years, the program's recent track record of success has set a certain expectation level, according to Vosefski. That standard of success, Vosefski said, should help power this season's team to fulfill its potential.

“We don't lower the bar after graduation,” he said. “Our goal is always to challenge for every section title that we can and keep that level of excellence the same all of the time. We do that in the gym every night, and the kids realize that if they want to play, they have to step it up to that level.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

