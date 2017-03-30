Longtime coach returns to lead Hempfield volleyball

Five years ago, John Howell stepped down from his position as head coach of the Hempfield boys volleyball team after 18 seasons on the bench.

Since then, the Spartans have failed to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.

Just prior to this season, however, Howell decided his hiatus was over. The longtime leader of the volleyball program has committed himself to Hempfield once again, and while a return to the WPIAL postseason is certainly an objective of his, he said one of the main reasons he came back was for the opportunity to rebuild with a young roster.

“The kids brought me back. The team is two-thirds freshmen, and it's been interesting,” Howell said. “We're trying to get that winning edge back, that competitive edge. It's not always the easiest thing either, but as long as they're competing hard, that's all I can ask of them.”

So far, in spite of their youth, the Spartans have proven to be capable of holding their own against solid WPIAL competition.

The team kicked off its season last Saturday at the Norwin tournament and posted a winning record of 4-3. At last year's Norwin tournament, Hempfield did not win a single match.

“At Norwin, they did exactly what I thought they would do, which is good. We beat the teams we should have, we competed a little bit with some of the upper level teams and it was a good eye-opener for them,” Howell said.

“We came out of the day a little better then .500, and I think it was a huge step in the right direction.”

If the team is to continue to grow as a unit, Howell said it will be in large part because of to a trio of upperclassmen — Sean Winters, Jordan Dedo and Logan Horwatt. Winters, Hempfield's lone fourth-year contributor, fills the role of outside hitter, while Dedo, a junior, plays right-side hitter. Horwatt, a junior setter, has started to emerge as a leader, according to his coach.

“He really has been the overall go-to guy that has the right attitude and encourages the young kids to step up,” Howell said.

“Logan just has such a great command, he's going to be a co-captain and he's a great setter. He's just a really level-headed young man, and he's really motivated.”

Beyond the three upperclassmen, Hempfield's roster is composed almost entirely of first-year players. The group includes outside hitter Will Kuhns, middle hitter Gavin White and setter Ryan Horwatt, Logan's younger brother.

While making it back to the WPIAL playoffs is a long-term goal, Howell said, for now, the focus is on improving every day. As long as the Spartans take care of that aspect, the future could be a little more exciting then the recent past.

“It's a young team, that's all I can ask of them, just hold your own. I think that's going to be the ticket with these kids. They're growing every day. We just got to hang in there and keep growing,” Howell said.

“It's going to take a little while to get all the experience and speed with what varsity is like. Then, by midseason if we can do that, who knows?”

