Plum boys volleyball looks to clean up errors

The main sticking point in Plum boys volleyball coach Rick Peterson's message to his team during practices and the early part of the season has focused on limiting unforced errors on the court.

In trying to improve on a 2-9 section record from last year, the Mustangs will look to quell some the mistakes that bit them at times a season ago.

The Mustangs got an early season refresher on how unforced errors can plague a team's effort in its season opener, a 3-0 loss to Norwin last Tuesday. Plum responded with a 3-1 win at Armstrong last Thursday.

“We had 25 hitting errors, nine aces against us, three net violations and five hand calls when we played Norwin,” Peterson said. “It's almost a game and a half of giveaways. When you're doing that it's hard to beat anyone.

“We have to force the team to beat you and not beat ourselves. I think that's the way it is for a lot of sports. You have to figure out how to do that and come after teams to force them into more mistakes than you make yourself. I haven't seen that happen yet, but I expect we will be able to turn that around.”

Peterson said his team has a great attitude and they enjoy playing together, but in many of them are limited in terms of volleyball experience, including the upperclassmen. The Mustangs do not have a middle school program, which Peterson said many other schools have at their disposal to develop players before the high school level.

“At Plum we're at a bit behind the 8-ball, because a lot of these programs have a junior high program,” Peterson said. “They play club. We don't have anyone who plays club. Some of them are full time volleyball players. We're looking for guys to play. We're reaching out and seeing if some of these kids in the middle school want to come down and play during open gym.”

Several who bring experience include Colin Dedert, a senior outside hitter; Kenny Sellers, a senior setter; and senior middle hitters Jake McGraw, who is 6-foot-6, and Nate Albert. Frank Czura, a junior, is another player Plum will lean on this season.

“The guys we have here are nice kids. They want to play volleyball and they want to play at a high level, but that won't be in the cards if we have to start clearing up our mistakes,” Peterson said. “We have to find a balance, and if we do find that balance we could be one of those dangerous teams.”

Plum plays in Section 3-3A with defending WPIAL champion and state semifinalist Penn-Trafford, Latrobe, Norwin, Armstrong, Gateway, Hempfield and Penn Hills. Latrobe and Norwin were WPIAL quarterfinalists last year.

Peterson expects Penn-Trafford to be a favorite again this spring.

“(Penn-Trafford) only lost two starters and they have an all-world hitter on the outside in (Brandon) McGowan,” Peterson said. “When I was facing them in club ball and watching them in scrimmages I noticed that all of their guys are at least 6-foot-1, and they're all athletes. They move pretty well.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.